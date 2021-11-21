Qatar 2022: The World Cup year is here

Doesn’t the world come to a standstill once every four years? It actually does. The World Cup, football and sports biggest extravaganza is now exactly one year away – 365 days to go.

That looks distant but it’s not. We are jumping in with you to ensure a wall to wall coverage of next year’s event which will run from November 21 to December, 2022.

Across all platforms, print, radio, television and online, we are going to give you a front row seat on the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar while also looking backwards.

Our community will be able to understand the World Cup beyond goals and winners as we dig into the very foundations of football and Fifa as an institution.

You are going to be able to appreciate what makes Fifa and the World Cup tick and how it has evolved from its nappies to being the most lucrative event.

Just to understand the World Cup’s impact, we promise you, you will be hard-pressed to find any bigger story or news than it.

The cumulative viewership of all matches of the 2006 World Cup was estimated to be 26.29 billion with an estimated 715.1 million people watching the final match, a ninth of the entire population of the planet.

In the football world, every injury, dip in form and classy performance will be tagged to Qatar2022. Will he recover in time to help his country? The questions will be plenty.

For Ugandans who plan to travel to Doha, this will be your guide on where, who, what, when and how.

It’s time to start saving those pennies for this most unique of World Cups – the first to be held in the Arab world with champions France among the favourites.

It will be the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament was held in South Korea and Japan.

Due to Qatar’s intense summer heat, this World Cup will be held from late-November to mid-December, making it the first tournament not to be held in May, June, or July; it is to be played in a reduced timeframe of around 28 days.