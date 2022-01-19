Spain 1982 World Cup: First penalty shootout

Over the years, the World Cup has evolved and the 1982 edition saw another novelty—the first penalty shootout.

Six years prior, the 1976 European Championship final between Czechoslovakia and West Germany had been the first major international tournament to be decided by a penalty shootout, though across continents, the trick was gaining traction, deciding national and club championships.

UEFA had decided to replay the 1976 final two days later, but the teams decided to use a shootout instead. Czechoslovakia won the shootout 5–3, Antonín Panenka’s cheeky chip that would be named the Panenka, deciding the tie after Germany’s Uli Hoeness had missed the previous kick.

The first penalty shootout in World Cup history was in 1977, a first-round match in the African qualifiers in which Tunisia beat Morocco.

But the first shootout in the final tournament was at the 1982 World Cup, when West Germany beat France in the semifinal.

Normal time had ended 1-1 thanks to goals from Michel Platini for France and Pierre Littbarski for Germany.

Marius Trésor and Alain Giresse doubled France’s lead in extra-time but Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Klaus Fischer responded in equal measure.

In the shootout, German goalie Harald Schumacher denied Didier Six and Maxime Bossis and Germany would win 5-4, to book a date with Italy.