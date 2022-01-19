Spain 1982 World Cup: First penalty shootout

A football match between Spain and Germany at the 1982 World Cup. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • The first penalty shootout in World Cup history was in 1977, a first-round match in the African qualifiers in which Tunisia beat Morocco.


Over the years, the World Cup has evolved and the 1982 edition saw another novelty—the first penalty shootout.

