The ‘unbelievable’ Drewry who introduced substitution in football

Arthur Drewry. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • Drewry failed to convince Fifa to award a team bonus points for every goal scored, an idea former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger often resurrected.

After a ragtag USA shocked England 1-0 at the 1950 World Cup, Arthur Drewry exclaimed: “Unbelievable!” 100 per cent guilty of sparing his best player Stanley Matthews for “tougher” games.

