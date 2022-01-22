Wounded giants hope for ‘lucky’ draw

Comoros' forward Ahmed Mogni (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during  the Group C Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Ghana and Comoros at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 18, 2022.

By  Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • Algeria, who finished top of group A in World Cup qualifying, winning four and drawing two of six games, are in Pot 1

It’s been an extremely disappointing fortnight for giants Ghana and Algeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
The latter arrived in Cameroon with hopes of defending the title they won in Egypt in 2019.
Their exit, following a 3-1 trouncing by Ivory Coast on Thursday was humiliating as they finished bottom of group E. They scored only once in three games.
Two nights earlier, Ghana’s Black Stars folded in a 3-2 loss to minnows Comoros in what is perhaps the definitive game of the ongoing tournament.

