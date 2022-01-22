Wounded giants hope for ‘lucky’ draw

It’s been an extremely disappointing fortnight for giants Ghana and Algeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The latter arrived in Cameroon with hopes of defending the title they won in Egypt in 2019.

Their exit, following a 3-1 trouncing by Ivory Coast on Thursday was humiliating as they finished bottom of group E. They scored only once in three games.

Two nights earlier, Ghana’s Black Stars folded in a 3-2 loss to minnows Comoros in what is perhaps the definitive game of the ongoing tournament.

The pair will be hoping for better luck in the third round draw for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers to be held on Saturday in Douala, Cameroon.

Algeria, who finished top of group A in World Cup qualifying, winning four and drawing two of six games, are in Pot 1.

Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia and Nigeria are the others in the pot which was decided according to Fifa rankings last November.

The Lions Teranga, Africa’s top ranked side, topped group H with five wins and a draw to edge closer to a third World Cup appearance.

Morocco breezed through group I with a 100% record. Tunisia and Nigeria collected an identical 13 points to come through group A and B respectively.

Those five can only be drawn against teams from Pot 2 which include Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Mali and DR Congo.

Among these, DR Congo, whose last World Cup appearance was back in 1974, are the odd man out as they didn’t qualify for Afcon.

Despite the disappointment in Cameroon, Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac rejected calls to resign and vowed to take the side to Qatar.

The decisive games will be played in March on a home and away basis.