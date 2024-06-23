Xmas Afcon confirmed, Chan unlikely

The Confederation of African Football, Caf, has confirmed that the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will take place from December next year through to January 2026.

Caf has struggled to maintain consistent dates and host countries for its premier tournament for the last decade due to various reasons ranging from Ebola, civil wars and delayed stadium constructions.

But this time, Caf was left between a rock and hard after Fifa introduced the Club World Cup that will be played in June next year as a prelude to the 2026 World Cup.

Previously held in either January or June, the Afcon will now span Christmas 2025 and New Year 2026, taking place from December 21, 2025 through to January 18, 2026, if Caf keeps their promise.

“The announcement of the dates of the Caf TotalEnergies Afcon Morocco 2025 took much longer than expected, as there were complex and at times challenging discussions with various interested parties, in the light of the extensive International and Domestic Match Calendars,”Caf president Patrice Motsepe said after an intense executive committee virtual meeting on Friday.

Caf had earlier confirmed that the draws for the 2025 qualifiers will be conducted on July 4 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Chad, Eswatini, Liberia and South Sudan will participate in a preliminary round with the two winners joining 46 others in the group stage consisting of 12 groups. Caf also disclosed that the long awaited Africa Women’s Cup of Nations will be played from July 5-26 in Morocco.

Uganda Cranes need to work hard to return to the Afcon. PHOTOS/COURTESY

Additionally, bids are opened for hosting the Women’s Champions League, Afcon U-17 and U-20 and the Caf Awards.

Chan in limbo

However, there was a cloud of uncertainty hovering East Africa after the Caf president remained silent on the issue of the 2024 Africa Nations Championship.

Cecafa and Tanzanian football president Wallace Karia confirmed in the regional body’s annual general meeting in December last year that Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania were awarded the hosting rights as a precursor for the Afcon 2025. The tournament that was scheduled for September was also confirmed by Caf’s secretary general Veron Mosengo earlier in the year. A delegation of Caf inspectors visited the three countries in March but no official word has been spoken since.

The fate of the tournament was set for discussion for last Friday’s Caf exco meeting according to the agenda leaked on social media but the president did not provide any statement regarding its future.

Wafcon 2024

Host: Morocco

Dates: July 5-26, 2025

Afcon 2025

Host: Morocco