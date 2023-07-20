Yanga, Rayon offered Villa duo more than money

SC Villa’s foundation at the back and in attack last season, Gift Fred and Charles Bbaale, are hoping to use their new addresses as a conduit to the next level.

Gift and Bbaale, both in their 20s, recently completed their moves to Yanga of Tanzania and Rwanda’s Rayon Sports respectively after deciding not to renew their contracts at Villa.

Some have wondered whether the moves are the right ones for one whose ambition is to play in top leagues in Europe.

But when you look at opportunities for showing what one can in the upcoming season, and financial benefits, it is hard to argue against the duo’s decisions.

Yanga were the benchmark in the region last season after winning their national league title and a couple of domestic cups, as well as reaching the finals of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Their success that season raked in about Shs20b for the Tanzanian club, a wild dream for other East African teams.

Rayon Sport, who - like Villa - finished third in the Rwandan top flight league, may not boast of such monetary figures.

But that they will represent their country in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup provides a perfect opportunity for Bbaale to scale the heights.

“Yanga is self explanatory for Gift,” Dennis Namanya, the two players’ representative.

“Of course I will not mention the figures involved but what I can tell you is that the boy’s contract is good. At Yanga, he is earning like five-six times what he was getting at Villa.”

It is reported that Villa players earn between Shs500,000 and Shs1m per month.

Namanya added: “We all know Yanga and its values. The club profile is high and for Gift this is his first time to play at such a professional club. The coach (Argentine Miguel Angel Gamondi) also likes him and Gift will benefit from his guidance.”

On Bbaale’s move to Rayon, which on face value does not carry as much weight, Namanya offered an optimistic view.

“With Rayon,” he said, “It’s a good entry point through which the player could connect to Belgium, and also there is a good opportunity to play in the Caf Confederation Cup, where he could attract interest from other top African clubs.”

It must be disappointing for Villa fans to see their best players leave for free, and even more worrying that the club let their contracts run down without tying them down.

“The club wanted them to stay,” assured Namanya, “and there is absolutely no problem between the club and the boys.

“They were offered new contracts but the boys thought they were not good enough on sign-on fees and salaries. And Villa also has a structure and didn’t want to go beyond that.”

KCCA, Vipers keeping busy

Elsewhere, the other big two, KCCA and champions Vipers SC, continue shaping the conversation in the transfer market, releasing a host of players as well as bringing in new ones.

Brazilians Joao Gabriel Esteves Cardoso, Michael Vinicius Silva De Morais, and Angolans Carlos Da Silva Cungulo and Aires Emilson Gonzaga headline signings at KCCA.

The Brazilian rush started at Vipers, though, where Giancarlo Lopez Rodriguez and Luiz Otavio Santos de Araujo lead the signings including Ugandans Richard Matovu and David Bagoole.

In the same vein, KCCA have also released nine players, who have either run down their contracts or mutually ended dealings.