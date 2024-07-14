Yiga promises more Jogoo magic against APR

he name Najib Yiga gained overnight prominence after his 30-yard puzzling lob gave SC Villa the lead against Singida on Friday at the Azam Complex-Dar es Salaam.

The long range effort, that caught Singida custodian Benedict Haule and his entire defence napping, was a beauty to behold and a reflection of what the new signing can offer.

Dusan Stojanovic's Jogoos went on to win 3-1 to brighten their chances of making the Cecafa Kagame cup semis if they don't falter against Group C leaders APR on Monday at the Chamazi Stadium.

Patrick Kakande scored the second goal from the spot after striker Reagan Mpadde was brought down, and the latter nodded the third strike with a clinical tap-in off right-back David Owori's delivery to take SC Villa to four points from two games.

APR, which overcame South Sudan minnows El Merriekh-Bentiu 1-0 later on Friday, have six points and will still bay for the Jogoo blue blood.

"After a less-inspiring opening game (0-0 with Bentiu last week), we went back on the drawing board and corrected most of our mistakes.

"We knew our lives depend on winning the next games and expect a fighting team against APR that we play next, " Yiga revealed.

The left sided playmaker was recruited last month from obscurity at Kitara ostensibly to replace departed Umar Lutalo - and his compelling displays as an inverted winger against Singida painted him as a valuable bargain.

In fact, Yiga was also involved in creating the third goal, digging into the midfield to feed Owori on the right who in turn assisted Mpande.

The match proper showed how improved Stojanovic's charges are as the goal taps opened, excelled in counterattacks and never entirely relied on Kakande for salvation.

Familiar foe

Against Rwandan side APR, the Jogoos are expected to have that and more if they are to leapfrog them at the top.

For starters, the tournament format stipulates that the top team from each of the three groups, along with the best runner-up, will advance to the semi-finals.

APR midfield is superintended by former SC Villa skipper and midfielder Taddeo Lwanga and the Jogoos midfield trio of Missi Ssemugera, Isaac Mpagi and Elvis Ngonde is expected to match his grit and brawn.

Away from Lwanga, APR coach Darco Novic will bank on lethal forward Mamadou Sy, creative midfielder Kwitonda Alain and the industrious Dushimimana Olivier to hurt the three-time Cecafa winners.

The battle of Serbian gaffers could also throw notable pointers on who the real championship favourites are.

Victor Chukwuemeka Mbaoma, the pacy APR forward is also expected to probe the Villa defence marshalled by Jeans Braddy Wokorach, David Owori, Arnold Odong, Cyrus Kibande and Denis Kaka Omony, all evening.

Cecafa Kagame Cup

Monday at 1pn

SC Villa vs. APR, 1pm (Chamazi Stadium)