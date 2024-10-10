Young gun Mutyaba seeks stability

When the Cranes returned to Mandela National Stadium for the first time in five years with a 1-0 win over Botswana in a World Cup qualifier back in June, the game represented a new start for the senior men's national team.

Fans had to quickly adjust from the commanding frame of Dennis Onyango who led the Cranes at two successive Afcon appearances in 2017 and 2019 in search for a new hero.

Having shined, coming through the ranks with several national youth team sides, Travis Mutyaba's name easily stood out.

Coach's confidence

Cranes coach Paul Put did not differ, duly handing the number 10 shirt to the diminutive playmaker and freedom to be the team's creative spark in the new Cranes rebuild.

Mutyaba who last week played his first game at French side Girondins Bordeaux after switching from Egypt's Zamalek, has gone on to start all three subsequent Cranes games.

"I do not feel any pressure playing in front of our fans. I was just happy to play my first game at Namboole because it has been a long standing dream since my father started taking me to watch Cranes games," the rather shy Mutyaba revealed.

As one of the attributes of many outstanding athletes, Mutyaba sees positives where others might fold and does not seem under extra pressure to deliver for the Cranes.

A characteristic mazy run through the Somalia defence in the first half drew the biggest cheer in the game against Somalia to outline his confidence on the ball before Muhammad Shaban stole the show with a late winner to clinch victory.

Opening his account



Mutyaba has since gone on to score his first goal at Namboole getting the opener with a fine low strike against Algeria albeit in a 2-1 loss and speaks with level-headedness.

"I am looking forward to giving more because if the coach gives you a chance you have to repay him with a good result," Mutyaba asserts.

Having left SC Villa at the end of the 2022-2023 campaign, Mutyaba stayed without a club until January when several reports surfaced of Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi having agreed to sign the left-footed playmaker and trained at the club in Georgia.

The developments also followed a change in management team with the player moving on from Eugene Ssepuya, a former Cranes striker, to another management team led by Dennis Namanya.

Mutyaba then completed a reported four-year move to Egyptian Giants Zamalek where he appeared 11 times starting in February.

He has then since switched from Zamalek to former French champions Bordeaux, now plying their trade in the fourth tier.

"Some things happen and are beyond your control. I enjoyed my time in Egypt because I was given a warm welcome and the people at the club showed me love. I was also playing at a really good level. But some promises were made and they were never fulfilled.

Talking money



"From where I come from it is important that I start earning from the job. You people in the media even made it worse when you reported that I had received Shs2b from the transfer which was not true," Mutyaba added.

Without revealing much about his transfer details, Mutyaba insists he is now firmly focused on what lies ahead.

"I have been given a very warm welcome in Bordeaux. It is a big club in France and both the manager and the club have very big ambitions.

Personally I dream of playing in the major top five leagues in Europe and this is a place that can help me achieve that dream," Mutyaba states.

The journey is a long short at the moment with Bordeaux featuring in the Championnat National 2 the basement league (level four) where promotion is not guaranteed: only one team goes up from each of its three 16-team divisions.

This followed years of financial chaos that led to the six-time French league champions being demoted.

With his club struggling to return to the top level, Mutyaba is hoping the Cranes journey back to Afcon can offer some respite.

Travis Mutyaba

Date of birth: August 7, 2005 (age 19)

Place of birth: Nansana, Uganda

Position(s): Midfielder

Current team: FC Girondins de Bordeaux