Youngman courts plaudits with solid Cranes bow

Marvin Joseph Youngman who? The name is as enigmatic as his first choice inclusion in Uganda Cranes' victory over Tajikistan on Friday in Uzbekistan.

Less than two years ago, Fort Portal born Youngman was so far from a national team dream as he toiled at nonentity Western regional side Hima FC. How time flies fast! The Soltilo Bright Stars midfield enforcer was the pivot as Micho Sredojevic's side held Tajikistan to a 1-all draw before winning 5-4 in the resultant shootouts to progress to tomorrow's finals.

He had made an indelible mark in the national team regional tour match against a Buganda Select side at Naama Playground in Mityana a week before and thrived in his debut.

"I was overwhelmed by the opportunity of wearing the jersey in Mityana and liked the fact that the coach gave me 90 minutes yet he made several changes," he said. At Mityana, he played alongside Bul's George Kasonko, Ukraine based Faruk Miya and KCCA's Rogers Mato and put up a commendable show. Against Tajikistan, he partnered Vipers Bobosi Byaruhanga, Moses Waiswa and Miya and Youngman still excelled with box to box runs and stopping enemy attack.

"The coach told me I played to his expectation after the Buganda Select match and that gave me hope that I might be in the Cranes side for a longer time. I'm going to work harder for it," the soft spoken midfielder revealed.

Rough edges

Cranes started the invitational tourney with vigour and soon experienced forward Emma Okwi put Uganda in the lead on seven minutes, capitalising on Miya's free kick.

Against the run of play, the Asia nation got the leveller thanks to goalkeeper Charles Lukwago's ineptness that caused a high profile error that saw him gift an unmarked striker for the 38th equaliser.

Micho's side supposedly undergoing a rebuilding process exhibited some glaring flaws and the Serb promised improvement in the finals.

"It was my 97th match as Uganda Cranes coach and I can tell you that our players don't come from organised structures.

"They just jump to the national team and that is why there many mistakes Lukwago accepted that he made the mistake and did well in the penalty session," Micho remarked.

True to Micho's observation, even Youngman is still a rough diamond and only consistent performances with the club and national team can make him a better player.

His Soltilo Bright Stars are third from bottom on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table with 20 points from 22 but that has not barred Youngman from being tipped as one of the best midfielders in this campaign.

"We are going to escape relegation if we manage to win at least three of the remaining matches left," Youngman, formerly with St Juliana SS, Masaka SSS, Busujju and Bulemezi pledged.

Navruz Invitational Tournament

Semifinals

Uganda Cranes 1 (5) 1 (4) Tajikistan

Tuesday

Finals, 4pm