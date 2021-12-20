Youngsters should grab the opportunity in Prosper Kids League – Mutebi

Nurturing. Mutebi (C), Mutyaba (L) and Namanya during the launch of the league. PHOTO | GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • The tournament has received glowing reference from Mutyaba saying that in addition, referees can while national team selectors and league teams or even schools can scout from the competition.

Properly organised development tournaments are crucial in helping young footballers gain competitive experience and make the first important steps along their career pathway, coach Mike Mutebi has said.

