Youth camps expand football reach

It started small, with hopes of doing a youth football camp in Mukono District to help kids learn football skills and values of teamwork.

Today, the Professionals Cup Tournament, a camp program, has grown into something more helpful for young players.

Not only did children come from outside Mukono area, professional coaches assisted in making sure this year’s program held at Mpoma Royal College Mukono for five days until the New Year’s day was safer for children.

Youth coach Kamanzi, a well-known youth coach in Mukono helped in screening the players while Mohammed Kisekka, formerly at Bright Stars, was the chief scout. City pro coach Ian Ssebaka was the chief organiser.

“Last year, we had a lot to learn. The goal at that point was to bring children from our community together to play. Fast forward, we have kids from as far as Jinja, Wakiso and Kampala. It is kind of overwhelming when you look at it in that perspective,” Ssebaka said.

But there was an anticlimax as the medals were not availed to the winning teams at the venue although Ssebaka promised to deliver them to the respective winners.

Patience key

Kisekka, who is involved in numerous football projects including the latest in Nwoya District, said camps have helped many kids and he wants to lend his hand in any way he can to develop young players.

“When you have such camps, the children are eager to learn. You want to teach them everything you know. We should always try to make them better than they came and have fun at the same time,” Kisekka, the head coach of Kasawo SS, said.

He cautioned coaches to be patient as the children grow in the sport.

“Developing young players is a long-term process and coaches must be patient. There is no need to demand results at this stage. Just encourage children to play and hope they can take up football,” Kisekka said.





Exciting games

The teams held daily competitions during the camp in six age categories, including girls.

African Child, a community-based organisation in Kampala, emerged winners of the U8 category beating Katosi 3-1 in a mouthwatering final.

Katosi would return motivated in the U13 final to beat Naminya 3-2 on penalties after a goalless draw. Penalties would come to the rescue in the U13 final as Naminya beat God’s Will from Matugga 6-5 after a penalty marathon.

City Pro forfeited the U15 final after failing to present a minimum number of players for the game against God’s Will while Kids for Africa Masajja beat City Pro 2-1 in the U17 final.

There were four girls’ teams in the camp and Arrows came out smiling after beating Mukono’s Genesis 1-0 in the final.



Professionals Cup Tournament

U8: African Child 3-1 Katosi

U11: Katosi 0-0 Naminya (Pens. 3-2)

U13: God’s Will 0-0 Naminya (Pens. 6-5)

Girls: Genesis 0-1 Arrows

U15: God’s Will bt. City Pro (W/O)