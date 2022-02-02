Youth football body tightens grip on academy trips

The Uganda Youth Football Associations (UYFA) has issued strict restrictions as more academies travel abroad or send players to foreign clubs.

Due to the gripping Covid-19 times, most academies did not travel for international tournaments but some beat the odds to go.

But there are concerns over one team which was due to play in Tanzania last December, whose players were stuck halfway along the journey due to complications with their transport service provider.

UYFA officials did not prefer to divulge further details even on asking for “matters of privacy” but we understand it was bound to participate in the Chipkizi Cup. Only Paorinher from Agago and Teletubbies Kids League Academy reached the venue. Paorinher, which presented their U11, 13 and 15 teams emerged Champions in the U11, first runner-up in the U13 category, and second runner-up in the U15 category.

Teletubbies emerged victors in the U9 category.

Shafic Kigongo, the UYFA chief executive, told the executive committee meeting at Kenendia Hotel last Friday that they need to be cautious as custodians.

“I know hearing such cases will sound concerning but we have to do everything to put our house in order because it can even lead to child trafficking,” Kigongo said.

The members of the executive issued a red alert where all academies and youth teams intending to travel across the borders have to secure four stamps.