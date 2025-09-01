Youth Sport girls earn Uganda Homeless World Cup title

The women’s football team from Youth Sport Uganda (YSU) helped Uganda to her first title at the 20th edition of the Homeless World Cup held August 23-29 in Oslo, Norway.

The tournament, which was first held in 2003 and had its first female competitors in 2008 and annually since 2010, is organized by the Homeless World Cup Foundation, a social organization which advocates the end of homelessness through the sport.

The Ugandan women led by captain Viola Namuddu and included Eva Nagayi, Sharifa Kitali, Josephine Ndagire, Stella Namisango, Cissy Nakate, Shadia Nambasa, and Jemimah Twesigye went all the way unbeaten at the competition that attracted 700 male and female players from 63 nations.

Uganda were returning to the annual competition for the first time in 14 years according to website, Inside Fifa. They claimed the title after five group stage wins, then a 9-3 semifinal win over Romania, and a commanding 6-0 win over 9-time champions Mexico.

In Oslo, Uganda - which finished 7th, 10th, and 16th in the first three women's editions at Melbourne 2008, Rio de Janeiro 2010, and Paris 2011 - became the first African country to win the women’s tournament since Kenya in 2011, and the third overall after inaugural winners Zambia.

"We came here to give everything, and to be crowned women’s champions is a dream come true," Namuddu said.

"I am so proud of my teammates. Today we have made history for Uganda. What an unbelievable feeling! To stand in Oslo, in front of a packed crowd in Norway’s capital, and lift the Homeless World Cup trophy for Uganda is something I will never forget,” Namuddu added.

Uganda’s outstanding performance was also recognized with several accolades. The team, which was guided by Lorna Letasi, Shafiq Nkugwa, and Joseph Katende won the FIFPro Fair Play Award, honoring their commitment to prioritizing sportsmanship over winning, albeit doing so with wider margins. They were also crowned as the Best New Team of the tournament, a remarkable achievement for their debut appearance.

Youth Sport is a sport-for-development organization that uses sports to empower vulnerable young people, build communities, and create opportunities for personal growth.

"Through our programs, we works with disadvantaged youth across Uganda, helping them gain confidence, life skills, and pathways to education and employment," Letasi shared.

"Representing Uganda on the global stage like the Homeless World Cup is testament to our commitment to using sport as a tool for transformation and social change," Letasi added.

Meanwhile, Egypt also dethroned Mexico to become the first ever African champions in the men's category.