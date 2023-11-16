Zanzibar beat Uganda to win first Cecafa title

Uganda failed to capitalise on home advantage ceding their Cecafa under-15 Boys Championship to newcomers Zanzibar after losing from penalty kicks 4-3 at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru on Thursday.

Uganda Rhinos head coach Hamuza Lutalo had promised to sharpen his boys after nearly going down to the other half of the Swahili nation, but the efforts didn't match the promise.

Zanzibar's Lukman Omar unlocked the game in the 19th minute but Uganda pulled back through Ibra Ssebagala, heading in Owen Mukisa’s corner kick in the 30th minute.

There was a moment scare thereafter as the match stopped after Ugandan right-back Samuel Mubiru went for an aerial battle with Abdulhafidh Salim.

The Zanzibar midfielder suffered a concussion, forcing the different medical teams to run to his rescue. He was then substituted for Abdulbasit Abdulrahman.

Both sides introduced a number of fresh legs in the second half, but there was nothing to separate them forcing Rwandan referee David Kayitare to call for kicks to decide the game.

Enock Bagenda set the ball rolling for Uganda before Ibra Ssebagala, but Ronald Kigoye saw his kick expertly saved by Amour Mahir. Richard Okello resurrected Uganda's hopes with the third kick but Ratib Bulanyago failed to capitalise, smashing the crossbar with his kick.

Saleh Mubarakh, Lukman, Adam Shaban and Hassan Iddi scored for Zanzibar.

Bronze

In the earlier match, Zanzibar's neighbour Tanzania consoled themselves with the bronze medal after beating a 10-man South Sudan 1-0 in the third-place playoff.

Omar Mohamed sliced in an inviting freekick from near the byline, which an early substitute Selemani Kaniki sneaked through his markers to brush in.

The South Sudanese will have themselves to blame after their captain Lazarus Laku saw his 22nd minute penalty saved by Tanzania goalkeeper Mshenga Bakari.

South Sudan finished the match with a man less after their influential forward Victor Elizaya let frustrations get the better of him by poking a Tanzanian player in an off-the-ball incident with a minute of regulation time left.

CECAFA U-15 BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

Results

Third-place playoff: South Sudan 0-1 Tanzania