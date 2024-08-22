A Ugandan court says that sports governing bodies are amenable to Judicial Review

Geoffrey Nsamba, who intended and intends to vie for the apex position in the Federation of Motor Sports-Uganda (FMU-UG), sued FMU-UG for what he interpreted as deliberate tactics to lock him out.

According to him, FMU-UG’s decision to call for an Extra-Ordinary General Assembly was contrary to the FMU-UG’s constitution and they did so under a shorter notice period than what is provided for under the said constitution. He went to Court by way of Judicial Review.

The court from the outset re-echoed the age-old concept that the powers sports bodies exercised by sports bodies are private and contractual in nature. The court also warned itself by adding that the Courts should always restrain themselves when dealing with disputes involving the running of organizations “unless of course good reasons exist for judicial intervention”.

Public law as Professor Migai Akech of University of Nairobi calls it is a tool that is important for “taming the power of the barons”-regulating those with power. Judicial Review is one such mechanism of Public Law.

It is trite that for a body to be amenable to Judicial Review, it has to be a public body or a private body exercising public functions. Herein lies the debate and controversy in sports-whether sports bodies that are essentially private bodies are amenable to Judicial Review.

The same debate reared its ugly head in this dispute too. The court indeed noted that the Powers of Sports bodies are contained in the four corners of its sporting rules and regulations. FMU-UG had as expected asserted that it is not a public body because it is not established by an Act of Parliament since public bodies exercise governmental powers. Nsamba had contended that FMU-UG is a “public body” because it receives funds from the consolidated fund through the National Council of Sports (NCS).

Justice Douglas Singiza creatively dismissed this argument FMU-UG’s “not being a public body” argument by citing the Justice Irene Mulyagonja’s Court of Appeal decision in Civil Appeal No. 202 of 2016, Uganda People’s Congress Vs. AG where it was held that where “the impact of a private organization on society is strong, its decisions must always be construed as “public” in nature”, Justice Dr. Singiza therefore dispelled the private body argument and determined that FMU-UG’s activities, decisions and actions are public in nature.

I find this a flawed premise because even though it is true that the National Sports Act might not have been in force at the time the suit was filed, the National Council of Sports Regulations, 2013 which provide for the government’s funding of sports were and are still in force since they were saved by section 81 (2) of the National Sports Act as they have not yet been revoked by Regulations drafted under the National Sports Act. Perhaps this is not an argument that Mr. Nsamba pursued.

For one to sustain an action under Judicial Review, they must demonstrate that they have a sufficient interest in a matter. Nsamba contended that he had the required standing to bring an application under Judicial Review because he is “an ardent motorsports fan and former rally driver who intends to vie for the top leadership of the FMU-UG”.

Sports bodies many a time define who a stakeholder in sports is and their constitutions will often leave out “fans” who ironically contribute immensely to sport in many ways through paying for match day tickets or tuning in via their televisions and other gadgets to watch their favourite teams and sportsmen.

Court relied on the “public nature of sports” reasoning to determine that Nsamba had the necessary locus to sustain a Judicial Review action. This columnist would have wanted a more elaborate exposition of this particular aspect in order to set the record straight on whether once and for all “fans” can take on sports governing bodies under Judicial Review.

Judicial Review also requires that internal dispute resolution mechanisms be explored first before one goes to Court for Judicial Review. The court reasoned that there were no proper internal dispute resolution mechanisms to explore as Nsamba would not get any justice with the internal fights in FMU-UG. Here, the court is more or less saying that sports governing bodies must have their house in order first before they are trusted to deliver justice to their stakeholders.

This decision is in line with what are now termed as the “Bradley principles” where courts are standing up to sports governing bodies and settling the “whether private or public” debate by exercising a supervisory jurisdiction over these sports bodies ensuring that they do not abuse their powers.

A can of worms has been opened here!

Ojakol is a Sports Lawyer, Partner at Matrix Advocates

