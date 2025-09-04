An own goal for Ugandan football: New league format undermines sporting integrity

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has recently unveiled a new, convoluted three-round structure for the Uganda Premier League (UPL) that, while touted as a reform to increase competitiveness and revenue, is a step backward for Ugandan football.

This new format abandons the well-understood and universally accepted round-robin system in favor of a confusing and inherently unfair model that threatens to alienate fans, undermine sporting integrity, and financially cripple clubs.



The core of the problem lies in the baffling, unfair, complex and illogical nature of the new league format. After a single-leg first round, the league table will be split into two groups. The top eight teams will play a full home-and-away schedule in a "Championship" group, while the bottom eight will do the same in a "Relegation" group.



This is already a departure from a true league system, but the real absurdity comes in the final, third round.

The top six teams from the Championship group will then enter a new, one-leg round to decide the champion, while the bottom six from the Relegation group will enter a one-leg round to decide who is relegated.



This multi-phase, segmented approach introduces an element of chance and undermines the principle of a consistent, season-long competition. It creates a scenario where a team could perform brilliantly for the majority of the season, only to have their momentum derailed by a bad run of results in a short, final phase.



The most egregious aspect is the effective "points reset" in the final stages, which makes earlier results less meaningful and diminishes the value of a team's hard-earned consistency.



Beyond the sporting side, this structure creates a logistical nightmare.

The uneven distribution of home and away matches in the final stages is patently unfair, as clubs will not have an equal opportunity to generate revenue from ticket sales. It is a direct assault on the fundamental principle of fair play and equal opportunity.

While Fufa claims the new structure will boost revenues, the reality is that it will place an undue financial and operational burden on clubs.

The new gate revenue-sharing model, which sees the home team's share reduced, is a direct hit to clubs' primary source of income.

This is indefensible, especially considering that clubs bear the vast majority of match-day expenses. The move is a direct assault on the financial independence and sustainability of the clubs that form the bedrock of the league.



Furthermore, the new regulations mandate the use of costly monitoring technology and require clubs to submit vast amounts of sporting and business data within a tight 48-hour window.

For many clubs with limited resources, this will be a severe operational strain. Failure to comply will lead to penalties, further exacerbating the financial pressures on already struggling teams.



The new structure also includes a contentious new player registration rule that is a direct violation of a player's fundamental right to employment.

By requiring players to have at least two years remaining on their contracts to be eligible for registration (with a minor exception), Fufa is imposing an arbitrary and unrealistic constraint on player movement and contracts.



This kind of uncertainty and instability also threatens to undermine existing and future sponsorship deals.

Sponsors who have structured their agreements around the old, straightforward league format may find themselves in a state of confusion and, potentially, in a breach of contract situation.

This will inevitably lead to a reduction in sponsorship revenue, a crucial source of funding for the league's growth.



While the desire to improve the UPL is commendable, this new structure is a flawed and dangerous experiment. It is a solution in search of a problem, sacrificing the core tenets of a fair and equitable league for a system that is complex, confusing, and ultimately, unsustainable. Football is at its best when the rules are simple and the competition is fair.



Fufa must reconsider these reforms and engage in genuine dialogue with all stakeholders—the clubs, the players, and the fans—to create a structure that truly serves the best interests of Ugandan football. Otherwise, this "reform" will be remembered as nothing more than an own goal.



The writer is Former Head Communication, Marketing and PR of Onduparaka Football Club