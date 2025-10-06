Autonomy and progress: Why Fufa should cede control of UPL match organization

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa), as the country's football governing body, holds the ultimate responsibility for the sport's health.





However, recent moves by Fufa to exert greater control over the operational aspects of the Uganda Premier League (UPL), particularly regarding venue selection, format, and match organization, have sparked significant resistance from the clubs.



While the intent may be to improve professionalism, a comparison with successful global leagues suggests that a domestic football association should primarily govern, not manage, the top-tier competition.





The Uganda Premier League needs autonomy to thrive, and the current 'top-down' approach undermines the very clubs that are the competition's lifeblood.



The core of the issue stems from the principle of commercial and operational independence.

Clubs are legally registered entities that bear the vast majority of match-day expenses.





When Fufa dictates venues, the capacity of clubs to generate crucial revenue from gate collections, which they largely shoulder the cost to run, is compromised. This forced appropriation of operational control and potential income unlawfully interferes with the financial autonomy of the clubs.



Furthermore, a centralized, and often non-consultative, approach to match organization leads to several practical and competitive drawbacks.



By dictating venues and sometimes even appropriating income, Fufa places severe financial and operational strain on clubs who rely on home gate receipts to cover their running costs.



Loss of Identity and Fan Engagement: A core part of club football is the home stadium advantage and the tradition of playing in the club's established location. Undermining a club's ability to host matches in its preferred venue alienates the local fan base and weakens the club's identity, which is a major commercial asset.



Undermining Sporting Integrity: Recent proposals, like multi-phase league formats with point resets or uneven distribution of home and away matches, have been criticized by clubs like Vipers SC and SC Villa for undermining sporting integrity and penalizing consistency. An imbalanced schedule created by a centralized decision-maker can lead to sporting disadvantages.



Commercial Liability: Sponsors and broadcasters seek a simple, marketable, and predictable product. A complex, fluid, and unpredictable competition format dictated without consensus becomes a commercial liability, deterring long-term investment.



A global can help too. Across the world's most successful football nations, a clear separation of powers exists between the Football Association (FA) and the top professional league. The FA serves as the regulator, licensor, and overall governing body that oversees national teams, lower tiers, and enforces Fifa/Caf/Uefa regulations.





The professional league, however, is typically run as a separate commercial entity, often a company owned by the member clubs, responsible for its own commercial operations, match organization, and scheduling.



The English Premier League (EPL): The FA of England is the overall governing body, but the Premier League operates as a corporation jointly owned by its 20 member clubs. The Premier League is fully responsible for setting its fixtures, commercial deals (broadcasting and sponsorship), and managing match operations. The FA's role is supervisory and regulatory (e.g., controlling the rules of the game and sanctioning officials). This autonomy allowed the English Premier League to become a global commercial powerhouse.



Spain's LaLiga: LaLiga is managed by the Liga Nacional de Fútbol Profesional (LFP), an organization distinct from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). The LFP manages the professional aspects, including match scheduling, commercial rights, and financial regulations, while the RFEF focuses on governance, referees, and national team duties.



The German Bundesliga: The Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) is a separate entity responsible for running the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2. The DFL manages all business aspects, including the centralized marketing of media rights, giving the clubs direct control over their product.



For the Uganda Premier League to truly professionalize, attract major corporate partners, and secure a greater broadcast deal, it must be granted operational and commercial autonomy. FUFA's most constructive role should be:



Licensing: Establishing and strictly enforcing clear criteria for club licensing, stadium quality, financial fair play, and governance.



Regulation: Overseeing refereeing, maintaining the rules of the game, and serving as the ultimate judicial and appeals body.



National Team Focus: Concentrating resources on the national team, grassroots development, and lower-tier competitions that genuinely require the FA's direct management.



The UPL clubs, perhaps through a dedicated, independent league company, should be empowered to organize their own matches, select their own venues based on licensing standards of their home stadia, and collectively manage the league's commercial operations.



By shifting from a 'manager' to a 'governor' role, FUFA can ensure the integrity and standards of the game, while giving the clubs the operational freedom necessary to turn the UPL into the self-sustaining, marketable, and financially robust league Ugandan football deserves.

The writer is Former Head Communication, Marketing and PR of Onduparaka Football Club