Building Trust: UPL and clubs must chat a new path for fan inclusion

BY HAMZAH JJUNJU

The Uganda Premier League (UPL) Board and top-flight clubs face a new challenge after the recent format reversal highlighted the urgent need for better coordination with fans.



The 2025/26 season began amid confusion when a new three-phase format was introduced and later dropped after protests from several clubs.



This incident revealed that league reforms without full engagement from clubs and fans are bound to fail.



Ugandan football thrives on passion, and its supporters have remained loyal even when faced with limited communication and unclear governance.



The UPL and clubs must now turn lessons from this setback into a foundation for stronger, more inclusive football management.



Fans are not just spectators; they are the emotional and financial backbone of Ugandan football.

KCCA FC’s “Yellow Brigade” has built a culture of community support and unity around the MTN Omondi Stadium.



SC Villa’s “Jogoo Fans” remain a symbol of resilience, keeping the club’s traditions alive through self-organised campaigns and member drives.



Express FC’s “Red Army” is known for its vocal passion and for leading peace campaigns within the football fraternity.



Vipers SC’s “Venoms” supporters group has embraced digital platforms to mobilise youth and strengthen club identity.



URA FC’s “Tax Collectors” and BUL FC’s “Wave” fans continue to bring life to regional stadiums across the country.



These groups prove that Ugandan football already has a strong base of organised supporters ready to play a bigger role in governance.



The challenge now is to formalise these groups and link them directly with their clubs and the UPL Board.



Each club should recognise its Supporters’ Association as an official structure, complete with elected leaders and clear communication channels.



The UPL Board can then maintain a register of all club fan associations to ensure accountability and coordination.



Every club needs a Supporter Liaison Officer (SLO) to act as a bridge between management and the fan community.

This role has worked well in countries like Germany and England, where structured fan engagement builds stability and transparency.



A National Fans Forum under the UPL could bring representatives from all clubs together twice a season to discuss key league matters.



Such a platform would promote dialogue, prevent misunderstanding, and strengthen the bond between administrators and supporters.



Sponsors and partners would also gain confidence in a league that listens to its consumers — the fans.

Ugandan football has suffered in the past when leadership ignored supporters and made unilateral decisions.



But clubs like Express FC and SC Villa have shown that reconnecting with fans revives matchday energy and community trust.



Formal fan structures will protect clubs from leadership wrangles by rooting them in community ownership.



The UPL Board’s role must go beyond administration to include nurturing a culture of shared responsibility.



Clubs and fans working together can redefine Ugandan football governance from the bottom up.

The recent controversy should be remembered not as failure but as a wake-up call to build trust and inclusion.



If the UPL Board, clubs, and supporters walk this path together, Ugandan football can achieve a new era of stability and professionalism.



Football belongs to its fans, and only by recognising their voice will the league grow stronger and united