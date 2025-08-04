Chan is here, now

I spent Friday evening soaking up the vibe at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole — a real treat for the eyes. Fresh from a retouch, this grand old structure gleams with life.

A stroll around, through, and inside shows solid work, though some big fixes, like shifting the dressing rooms and media tribune to the VVIP side for Afcon 2027, still loom.

AROUND CHAN today casts a wide net — from Lake Victoria’s symbolic shores to the pulse of East African unity, presidential dares, and a late-but-loud branding push.

Classy trophy reveal

Let’s start at Lake Victoria, where a crisp 1.25-minute video unveiled the Chan 2024 trophy against a serene backdrop.

Enter Denis Onyango (Uganda), Victor Wanyama (Kenya), and Mrisho Ngasa (Tanzania) — African legends honoured by Caf. Suited up in sharp black and white, they shone in a reel that screamed unity, new beginnings, and the soul of African football.

Ruto’s Shs17b dare

Kenya’s Harambee Stars hitting the Chan knockout stage on debut would be huge. The Nairobi final on August 30? A stretch. Winning it? Pure dreamland.

But President William Ruto’s throwing down the gauntlet, dangling Ksh600m (Shs17b) if the Stars lift the trophy. Add Ksh1m (Shs28m) per player for a win, Ksh0.5m (Shs14m) per draw, Ksh60m (Shs1.7b) for the quarters, and Ksh70m (Shs2b) for the semis. Coach Benni McCarthy, got room for dreamers?

Branding, finally

Rushed into hosting Chan before Afcon 2027, the three nations were bound to trip up. But Uganda’s publicity funds arriving at the buzzer? Classic.

The LOC scrambled for extra cash from the government after Caf reportedly ring-fenced Uganda’s $13m (Shs47b) deposit. Now, radio, TV, and billboards buzz, Caf’s branding glows, and at Namboole, Chan’s alive — fuss forgotten.