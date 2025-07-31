Chan will be more than a celebration

After a struggling build-up from the Local Organising Committees (LOCs) and Caf, momentum has since picked up, and East Africa’s football fiesta finally kicks off across the region this weekend.

From Nairobi’s vibrant stadiums to Dar es Salaam’s sunlit pitches, Kampala’s buzzing Namboole, and Zanzibar’s coastal charm, the 2024 African Nations Championship (Chan) promises a month-long celebration of domestic based talent.

For the duration of the event from August 2 to 30, I will be bringing you some interesting tidbits from around Chan - both on and off the pitch. Let’s do this.

Kenya’s opener sells out fast

Kenya’s football fever is at boiling point! As soon as Caf released tickets, Harambee Stars’ Chan 2024 opener against DR Congo on August 3 at Kasarani Stadium sold out, with fans snapping up regular (KSh 200 [Shs5,400]), VIP (KSh 500 [Shs13,500]), and VVIP (KSh 1,000 [Shs27,000]) seats in days. Tickets for Kenya’s next match against Angola were due on sale July 31 at chan.mookh.com.

Kampala’s traffic plan rolled out

Kampala is rolling out a smooth ride for Chan fans and teams at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole. The Uganda Police’s Directorate of Traffic & Road Safety, led by SP Michael Kananura, announced on Wednesday a traffic management plan to ensure safe movement during matches. Key routes like the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway and Northern Bypass will see heavy police presence, with lead vehicles escorting team convoys. Diversions at places like Kalerwe and Naalya Interchanges will kick in from 12:00pm on match days, and trucks will be rerouted to avoid congestion. Fans are urged to park elsewhere, as Namboole’s Southern Playground Wing is reserved for VIPs with stickers. “Plan your journey and show patience,” said Kananura.

Namboole’s nighttime glow

Mandela National Stadium is set to shine under floodlights for all four Cranes’ Group C matches. Kampala’s bodaboda riders are planning “Chan convoys” to ferry fans to the 8pm EAT kickoffs, with one telling the Daily Monitor, “If we score against Algeria, the vuvuzelas might wake up Entebbe!” The stadium’s recent renovations make it a fitting stage for Uganda’s quest to break their group stage jinx.

Zanzibar’s Coastal charm

Group D matches in Zanzibar’s 15,000-seater Amaan Stadium promise a unique vibe, blending coastal cool with football fever. Daily News Tanzania describes fans screaming “like they’re auditioning for a Nollywood horror film.” Expect spice-scented tailgates and beachside watch parties, with vendors selling fish samosas in Senegal and Nigeria’s colors. It’s Chan with Swahili flair!

Tanzania’s patriotic playlist

Tanzania’s Group B opener against Burkina Faso on August 2 has sparked a wave of patriotic songs. Daily News reports local artists dropping tracks with “questionable lyrics” but infectious beats to hype fans at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. A fan on X joked, “If Taifa Stars don’t win, at least our playlist will!” Dar es Salaam’s streets are humming with these tunes.

Kenya’s matatu mania