Here’s why Africa’s representatives will not punch above their weight at 2022 World Cup

Here is a safe bet ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar: None of Africa's five representatives will end up on the winners' podium.



The reasons for such a set of outcomes are varied. While the dexterity of powerhouses like Brazil at the big time is not in doubt, the foundations of African countries have proved to be quite wobbly. This has consequently seen them serve up one shattering display of football know-how after another.

A common thread runs through the three times the continent fielded representatives in the quarterfinals. The contests were theirs to lose—and they did just that. Lose.

What worked against Ghana (2010), Senegal (2002) and Cameroon (1990) has previously been detailed with brutal but not terribly insightful honesty.

This column won’t depart with those who set the problem as they saw it. Discipline and clock management were a few notches beyond terrifying as Cameroon lost a five-goal thriller against England. Elsewhere, nerves conspired against Senegal and Ghana during marginal losses to Turkey and Uruguay respectively.

What makes the possibility of success for Africa's representatives vanishingly small in Qatar unsurprisingly takes on a wider scope. The breadth of issues to be addressed is daunting. If uncomfortable truths are to be blurted out, the skillset and mindset of the playing staff will probably figure highly.

It doesn’t help matters that the backroom staff of the five teams in question mirrors FA heads in their lack of direction and substance. Jose Mourinho—who needs little introduction to football fans—recently used his remarkable ability to communicate to express sympathy for Africa.

The continent, he argued, would have long had a seminal slice of World Cup history—and put Pele on par with oracles like Paul the Octopus—were it not losing out on a plethora of its talent.

“I want the world to see that Africa is equal to everyone. Africans are not behind in talent. They have talent to win any tournament; except most of their best players are scattered around the world playing for other countries instead of their homelands,” the AS Roma head coach opined.

He added: “I know I won’t be popular for making this statement, but Fifa should make it fair by refusing to let players represent other countries. This will make Fifa tournaments even more competitive; not a one way street.”

For a continent that has come to know only also-ran performances of its representatives, this is an idea it wouldn’t mind getting drunk on. Crucially, it is backed up with evidence. France, for one, won a commanding victory of the 2018 Fifa World Cup with 15 players of African descent in its 23-strong squad.

The historical roots of such a sense of loss are nearly a century old. It was at the 1938 World Cup that a Senegalese defender—Raoul Diagne—figured for France.

Since then, players like Just Fontaine (Morocco), Eusébio (Mozambique) and Zinedine Zidane (Algeria) have earned both the affection and admiration of fans whilst representing European countries at the World Cup.

They have also turned in memorable—if telling—performances. Fontaine helped himself to 13 goals in half a dozen games at the 1958 Fifa World Cup. Zizou’s sublime headers in the 1998 World Cup final were sandwiched by a stamp on Saudi Arabia’s Fuad Anwar and an even more puzzling headbutt of Marco Materazzi.

Whereas it would be inaccurate to conclude that African FAs don’t pay emigrant players the slightest attention, harnessing them requires a depth of imagination, ambition and sheer determination that eludes many.

The case of Kylian Mbappé also spotlights a dark underbelly. Various anecdotes point to Mbappé's father having been keen on having his son represent his native Cameroon. The top brass of Cameroonian FA, however, reportedly demanded that a bribe be paid. This was—the anecdote adds—to the chagrin of Mbappé Senior.