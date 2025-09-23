Independent sports regulator key to upholding sporting integrity

BY DANIEL NYEKO

An independent sports regulator is vital for sports federations in that it will help to address the systemic issues that have grossly hindered the growth and professionalization of the sports sector.

The independent sports regulator, once established, will work in conjunction with the National Council for Sports.

Recently, Fufa have been entangled in orchestrating the new Uganda Premier League format whose process is not clear for all.

However, sports federations need an independent sports regulator serving as an ombudsman to address the mischiefs within the current system such as financial mismanagement and corruption, political interference, inadequate governance ,the limited professional oversight and the reactionary stature of some federation leaders who may seek vengeance against other stakeholders like athletes through unfair disciplinary action.

While the Ugandan National Sports Act 2023 establishes NCS as the primary governing body, the Act also provides a framework for an independent sports regulator such as the National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO) or a futuristic specialized body for a particular sport to work alongside it.

This can be achieved by establishing a division of labour and checks and balance systems.

The creation of a separate National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO) should be given legal independence to align with global anti-doping codes, such as those from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

In explicit terms, the Act states that NADO is independent and not coerced to the direction or control of any other authority in executing its duties, with recruitment and remuneration of its staff inclusive.

The independent regulator’s role should be focused on its specific, technical mandate to ensure a doping-free sports environment, including testing, education and imposing sanctions.

NCS retains the broad statutory role which includes the registration of national sports federations, manage government funding, and promote sports development countrywide.

NCS and the independent regulator can enter into a modus operandi by signing joint agreements formalizing their working relationship, outlining which body is responsible for what in crucial areas such as international competition clearance or dispute resolution amongst federations.

Capacity development of personnel. The independent regulator with its specialty, can assist the NCS in the training of staff and leadership of sports federations on specific regulatory matters through organizing workshops on anti-doping rules, financial integrity and governance.

The independent sports regulator will develop specialized international sports statutes like the anti-doping protocols, ethical codes, in which NCS can officially adopt and enforce as part of its registration and compliance requirements for all sports federations.

The body will provide the NCS with consistent reports on compliance, including non-compliance instances, which the NCS can use to enforce its rules and regulations.

The independent regulator and NCS can collaborate on a shared, secured database of registered athletes, officials, and sports federations in the prevention of duplication of effort and ensure both entities have exclusive access to the same and authentic information.

The ombudsman or independent regulator will implement a licensing system to enforce stricter financial regulation by ensuring mandatory financial audits, stricter control over the use of government grants. Federation leaders will therein be encouraged to ensure accountability and tranquility in the making of financial statements.

Mandatory fit and proper tests for club owners and federation officials to ensure properly grounded personnel are running the respective institutions.

An ombudsman can act as a guardian of the fans' interests which require federations to consult with fans on key decisions, ensuring supporters have a recognized voice in running federations affairs and are treated as vital stakeholders rather than consumers.

Self-regulation can lead to a tolerance of misconduct for the sake of sporting success. An independent body, free from the pressure of maintaining a positive public image or protecting commercial interests, can ably address issues such as match fixing, athlete abuse.

The independent sports regulator acts as a neutral arbiter for all stakeholders involved in the running of a particular sports discipline to improve on the governance structure.

While the rationale for an independent sports regulator is not a panacea for all sporting hindrances in Uganda, it offers a robust framework for tackling systemic issues that have eroded public trust.