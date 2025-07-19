Is the Fufa Big League expansion a step forward or a stumble?

The recent decision by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) to expand the Fufa Big League from 15 to 16 teams, with the new slot unilaterally allocated to the Northern Region, has been met with mixed reactions.

While Fufa cites "equal league structure and balancing the league and clubs distribution" as the rationale, many in the football fraternity are questioning the fairness and sustainability of this approach.

This move, rather than fostering genuine development, risks undermining sporting integrity and overlooks the precarious financial realities that have plagued Ugandan clubs for years.

The argument for regional balance, on the surface, appears commendable. However, the method of achieving this balance is deeply flawed.

Handing a slot to a region without a competitive sporting process sets a dangerous precedent. Football, at its core, is a meritocracy. Teams should earn their place in higher divisions through hard work, strategic planning, and on-field performance, not through administrative fiat.

This decision effectively bypasses the regional leagues, which are meant to serve as the feeder system to the Big League, robbing deserving clubs of their rightful opportunity.

Furthermore, the notion of "balancing" the league overlooks the fundamental challenges that have historically led to the unsustainability of Ugandan football clubs, particularly in lower divisions.

Many clubs operate on shoestring budgets, heavily reliant on individual patrons or the occasional institutional backing. When these financial lifelines falter, clubs often fold or struggle to fulfill their fixtures, as evidenced by numerous examples in Ugandan football history.

Ugandan football is littered with stories of clubs that once promised much but ultimately succumbed to financial woes and poor management.

While specific recent examples from the Northern Region specifically folding due to this type of administrative slot allocation are not yet apparent, the general trend is worrying.

Clubs like SC Victoria University, once a Uganda Cup winner, vanished from the top flight after its main financier withdrew support.

Similarly, teams like Gulu United FC, which had stints in the Super League and Big League, have faced immense financial and transport challenges, leading to their eventual struggles and effectively ceasing senior-level operations according to some reports.

Even institutional clubs, once thought to be more stable, have folded in the past due to financial constraints and governance issues. The collapse of industries in regions like Eastern Uganda also led to the demise of several clubs that were tied to those entities, such as Kinyara FC and Nytil FC.

These examples underscore a critical point: merely increasing the number of teams, especially without a robust financial and structural foundation, is a recipe for further instability.

A new slot, particularly one granted without a competitive battle, is unlikely to suddenly conjure the necessary financial muscle and administrative expertise to sustain a professional football club.

The Fufa Big League is the crucial stepping stone to the Uganda Premier League. Its integrity is paramount. Promotion and relegation should be a testament to a team's sporting prowess and resilience throughout an entire season.

By granting a slot based on regional distribution rather than sporting merit, Fufa risks devaluing the hard work of other clubs that have been battling through the regional leagues, striving to earn their place.

A well-defined promotional playoff system: If regional balance is a genuine concern, then a playoff involving top teams from various regional leagues, including the Northern Region, would have been a more equitable and sporting solution. This would allow the best-performing club from the region to earn their spot on the field.

Stricter club licensing and financial sustainability checks: Before expanding the league, Fufa should prioritize ensuring that all participating clubs, new and old, meet stringent financial and administrative requirements. This would prevent the entry of clubs that are destined to struggle and ultimately withdraw, disrupting the league's flow.

There must be investment in grassroots and regional league development. True regional balance will emerge naturally when there is sustained investment in youth development and the lower-tier regional leagues across the country. This builds a stronger foundation for clubs to grow organically and earn promotion.

While the intention behind balancing regional representation might be noble, the execution of this particular decision falls short.

It undermines the very essence of competitive football and risks adding another financially vulnerable club to a league that already faces significant sustainability challenges. For the long-term health and credibility of Ugandan football, positions in its professional leagues must always be earned through sporting merit.