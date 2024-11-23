Kwikiriza made right decision to choose UACE over Cranes

Shafik Nana Kwikiriza's decision to choose writing his final Senior Six papers over trying to earn his maiden cap with the Cranes has led to a flurry of praises. Above all else, the 20-year-old KCCA FC attacker was deemed to have met a tricky set of choices with tact.

Yet, to be airily direct, there is nothing staggeringly clever about how Kwikiriza resisted the urge to choose training with the Cranes over writing his final exams in secondary school.

While co-existence of academics and sport is key, the tidy line of demarcation that indicates what takes precedence over the other does not carry with it an otherworldly air.

Whereas we should not scorn those who greeted Kwikiriza's decision with dim eyes and a grudging smile, the boom-or-bust nature of football relevance they seek to engender evokes a vanished age.

Countless examples abound proving that, shorn of an education, the beautiful game can only do as much for a footballer when they retire.

On its own, football certainly fails at what it claims to do—safeguard the future of its single most important human resource. For one, the shelf life of a football player is remarkably short. The purse, if handled poorly, especially in our banana republic, is even 'shorter.’

The handouts that many of the ex-internationals have grown accustomed to receiving is conclusive proof, if any is required, that all eggs cannot be shoehorned into one basket.

What education does, moreover with such a degree of equanimity, is give one a hand up; not handout. The reluctance of most of our ex-internationals to admit to mistakes that may have contributed to the poor outcomes they now grapple with is there for all to see.

To their lasting regret, though, many—in self-lacerating detail—look back at how they squandered the opportunity to get an education.

The hand up that going through school gives comes with incremental gains such as life skills, handy tools, experiences and resources tailored to drill one into self-reliance. Or at least a semblance of productivity.

This explains why your columnist reckons what Kwikiriza did this past week will have a ripple effect a couple of decades down the road. What we witnessed doubtless builds to a decision with potentially far-reaching implications for the KCCA FC starlet and his loved ones.

True, getting a formal education does not groom its recipients and bend them to its will of coming up with handout-proof instructions. But it does a decent job of empowering beneficiaries. Kwikiriza can rest assured that the decision he made this past week will stand him in good stead. Hopefully he follows up the UACE certificate with a bachelor’s degree.

One of the few Ugandan sporting disciplines that has earned its stripes when it comes to predisposing its players to getting an education is cricket. The penny also appears to have dropped for the Nago boys from backwaters that are a stone's throw away from the Lugogo Oval, the home of Ugandan cricket.

The Nago boys, known to trade on their abrasive manners and hard-living reputations, have in recent times made the most of bursaries offered by schools like Kololo SSS.

Those that have attempted to be just as methodical as they often are in the nets—and they are quite a few of them—have had little or no regrets. They have relied less on handouts and more on the industriousness that the hand up gotten in school furnished them with.

Local rugby also has a few examples of such success stories. Your columnist, however, opted to accentuate the bright lights from cricket because as I typed this column the top-of-the-table clash in the 2024 Uganda Cricket World Cup Challenge League B was vying for my attention. Uganda just about managed to pull a rabbit out of the hat after an explosive start to a run chase of 255 put Italy in the box position.



Uganda's senior men rugby team—the Rugby Cranes—will also hope to enjoy a similar ending today when it comes up against the old enemy—Kenya—in this year’s Elgon Cup reverse fixture. Fred Mudoola's charges have it all to do after losing the first leg of the encounter by a couple of points in Nairobi last Saturday.