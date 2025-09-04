League reforms good for competitiveness and sustainability

The proposed reforms to the Uganda Premier League playing format, backed by a Shs3.4b funding from FUFA, aim to elevate the league's competitiveness and financial sustainability.

However, some clubs are objecting to the new format, which features three rounds, making every match a ‘cup final.’

These clubs argue that the old format, with only two rounds, would be more favourable to them, potentially allowing for easier league wins.

The new format's increased competition and financial demands may push clubs to perform at their best, but some clubs claim they might struggle to adapt.

The relegation and promotion system has also been tweaked, with the 14th-placed team in the Uganda Premier League facing the third-placed team in the Fufa Big League, with the winner earning a spot in the top flight. This could lead to intense battles at both the top and bottom of the table.

The funding, which has been significantly increased to Shs3.4b, will cover various key areas, including payer insurance by providing financial protection for players in case of injuries or other medical emergencies, increasing the prize money for competitions to motivate teams and encourage healthy competition, strengthening the administrative capacity of the Uganda Premier League (UPL) Secretariat, enhancing the visibility and appeal of the Uganda Premier League through effective marketing strategies, providing a win bonus for teams in the league to boost player morale and motivation as well as offering direct financial assistance to clubs to help them manage their operations and finances effectively.

This comprehensive approach aims to address various challenges faced by clubs and promote a more sustainable and competitive league. Despite potential challenges, the reforms could lead to a more exciting and competitive league, attracting more fans and increasing revenue.

The funding and support from Fufa might help clubs develop better financial management and sustainability practices. Ultimately, the reforms could contribute to the growth and development of Ugandan football, both domestically and internationally.

The success of these reforms will depend on effective implementation, stakeholder engagement and clubs’ change of mindset.

Some clubs have expressed concerns, and it is crucial that their voices are heard. Fufa's consultative approach has been engaging clubs through meetings, allowing them to shape the future of Ugandan football.

As the league prepares for these changes, it is essential that clubs adapt quickly to the new format and financial structures. The funding provided by Fufa is designed to empower clubs to become self-sustaining, and it is crucial that these funds are utilised effectively.

The media also plays a vital role in sensitising the public about these reforms. By understanding the importance of these reforms, the media can help build a more informed and supportive fan base, which is crucial for the success of Ugandan football.

With the right approach from all stakeholders, including clubs, Fufa and the media, these reforms could elevate Ugandan football to new heights, making it more competitive and financially stable.