Little to choose between KCCA, Vipers ahead of mouthwatering league match

In the past decade, both KCCA and Vipers—terrifying as they have been in their controlled ferocity—have each managed to place in the top four of Ugandan club football's top flight league. The pair keep going, it would seem, from strength to strength. Never losing focus for a moment.



If there was reason to believe—or, at least, to hope—that these two giant clubs will set their foot off the gas pedal, it has ended up collapsing from its own contradictions. In a sense, it is immediately recognisable that the intense rivalry the two entities share brings out the best in each other.

The coat of paint that is currently being slapped on the MTN Omondi Stadium traces its arc from the refurbishment of St Mary's Stadium. It's not just KCCA that has found sustenance in Vipers' work. When the Cityzens beat Ethiopia's St George to a berth in the lucrative Caf Champions League group stage, Lawrence Mulindwa made it his life's mission to better that feat.

After four failed attempts, Vipers will finally be amongst the lots drawn at next month's Caf Champions League group stage draw in Cairo, Egypt. The Venoms will be the only outfit in the draw with no ranking point to their name. They are already primed to face North African opposition after Al Ahly, Wydad AC, Espérance and Raja Casablanca locked out Pot 1.

Vipers are—unsurprisingly—in Pot 4. There will doubtless be an overbearing temptation for some African club football observers to write off the Venoms’ chances. Yet, make no mistake, this won’t dim the hopes of Vipers fans whose enthusiasm for a sweeping assault is informed by their immediate past results.

The Venoms head into the group stage having not had their defences breached on four occasions. Two of those were against five-time African champions, TP Mazembe. This—if it needs to be underscored—is no mean feat.

In the event that Vipers draws Egyptian behemoths and 10-time African champions, Al Ahly, there’s always that rivalry with KCCA to help. Or—more accurately—reference. The Cityzens beat Al Ahly 2-0 in Namboole before marginally losing 4-3 at the intimidating Borg El Arab Stadium during the 2018 Caf Champions League group stage.

KCCA also led 2-0 in Radès, Tunis, during the same campaign before Espérance completed the turnaround with eight minutes left to play. Such was the fearlessness that Mike Mutebi ensured his players were infused with. Whether Roberto Oliveira will replicate it after displaying a sublime defensive masterclass against TP Mazembe remains to be seen.

For now, though, KCCA and Vipers—both of whom have allocated more urgency and resources to improving their respective rosters—have the small matter of a league duel to settle. The two fierce rivals who—deny it as they may—feed off each other lock horns at the MTN Omondi Stadium on Saturday.

Observers will keenly watch the match to get an indication of the destination of this season’s league title. It could be said that both sides differ in their vulnerabilities. For all their attacking riches, Vipers have drawn a blank in their last three fixtures—including in a league encounter against Bright Stars.