Sports Federations must meet rule of law and good governance standards

The last couple of weeks have been action-packed as far as two national Sports Governing Bodies; FUFA and FUBA and their affairs are concerned.

From Fufa and their new league format and FUBA and their tiffs with the Nam Blazers and the Jaguars over the eligibility and registration of two foreign players.

The usual accusations of high-handedness in the regulation and governance of sport by these Spots Governing Bodies (SGBs) have been making the rounds.

SGBs have largely been left over the years to self-govern operating under a private law mechanism, with them arguing that under sporting autonomy, only they really understand how sports should be run. This has over time vested immense power in these behemoths.

This self-regulation-sporting autonomy which was originally steeped in good intentions has since been abused as we have seen over the years with the examples of Fifa-Sepp Blatter and the IAAF.

Due to the rampant corruption, absence of accountability, representation and equality, lack of transparency, nation states through legislation, national and regional courts especially in Europe as we have seen with the Caster Semenya, Seraing, European Super League, Mutu-Pechstein cases have fought back.

One columnist described football as the most important cultural activity which speaks as to why governments can no longer look away from the governance of sports even at the risk of the selectively applied “government interference” sanction brandished by the likes of FIFA in the proverbial sword of Damocles style.

What those cases; Semenya, Seraing et al have told us is that Sports Law must comply with public policy considerations especially the laws of a country and/or region.

Principles and if you may, best practices have since been developed to constrain the often-abused regulatory powers of Sports Governing Bodies. Beyond many of these SGBs being forced to change their rules in order to ensure more accountability, transparency and oversight in the running of their activities.

Leading authorities on sports governance like “Code of Good Governance in Flemish Sports Federations”, The IOC’s “Basic Universal Principles of Good Governance of the Olympic and Sports Movement” and the “U.K’s Code for Sports Governance” are now widely referred to in the governance of sports.

The apex court of sport, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has not been left behind in pronouncing itself on what good sports governance should look like; in an Advisory Opinion, CAS 2000/C/255, CAS stated: “if National Federations wish to change their rules so as to ensure that their constituent members of clubs have that understanding.

The Panel accepts that there must in every sport be occasions on which discussion, consultation and explanation cannot take place before rule changes are made, but, hopefully, such occasions will be rare. If they do occur, great care must be taken, after the changes have been made, to explain the consequences and ramifications of the changes.”

Adequate consultation, involvement, and communication of rules to stakeholders cannot be wished away by SGBs. Flip-flopping, arbitrary changes of rules against the legitimate interests and expectations is an abuse of power. Conflicts of interest, unclear internal processes including internal justice systems marred by a lack of fair hearing and bias all leave an SGB exposed to possible challenges by way of Judicial Review and other legal processes.

Sporting autonomy is no longer absolute - it is a conditional autonomy upon SGBs meeting rule of law, good governance and integrity standards.

Uganda’s National Sports Act has given the National Council of Sports (NCS) the authority to rein in any excesses of SGB’s-NCS must be proactive and not reactive in this role.

We saw glimpses of its rising to the challenge with its first batch of comments regarding the governance structure of the sports organizations that are seeking to be registered under the National Sports Act. We hope that this was not a flash in the pan.