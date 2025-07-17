The elusive dream: Why community clubs remain distant goal

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has actively championed the concept of community-owned football clubs, envisioning a sustainable and fan-centric model for the sport.While the idea resonates with the passionate football culture in Uganda, the reality on the ground, exemplified by clubs like Onduparaka, Kitara and Busoga United, reveals a stark contrast: individual ownership continues to dominate.This article delves into the reasons why Fufa's noble vision is far from being achieved and explores how, in such a landscape, shareholders might realistically benefit.Ugandan football clubs have historically been built and sustained by the sheer will and financial muscle of individuals.These patrons often start as passionate fans or local entrepreneurs who pour their personal resources into establishing and running a club.Onduparaka's rise to prominence was largely attributed to the efforts of individuals like Benjamin Nyakuni, who held a majority stake.While recent reports indicate a move towards shared management and community involvement, the initial and long-standing model was individual-driven.Another case is that of Kitara. Despite being described as "community-founded and owned" in its early days, Kitara FC's journey, like many, has seen prominent individuals and their financial contributions play a pivotal role in its survival and successes, such as Deo Kasozi's current presidency.Then, there is Busoga United. While Busoga United has recently made headlines for "legally handing over ownership to the community," this transition itself highlights the previous individual or small group ownership that necessitated such a formal handover.The community ownership is still very much a work in progress, requiring a structured membership plan and significant community buy-in.The challenges to community ownership in Uganda are fundamental and wide spread. There is financial instability and lack of capital. Ugandan football clubs, even at the top flight, struggle with consistent revenue streams.Gate collections are often unreliable, sponsorship deals are scarce, and media rights are minimal. Individuals often step in to cover operational costs, player salaries, and travel expenses. Without a robust financial model, it's difficult to convince a broad community to invest consistently.There is lack of trust and transparency. Years of individual ownership, and in some cases, mismanagement, have eroded public trust. Fans are wary of investing their hard-earned money if they perceive a lack of transparency in how funds are managed or if they fear their contributions will simply disappear.People have a limited understanding of corporate governance. The concept of democratic structures, shareholder rights, and robust corporate governance is still nascent in many Ugandan organizations, including football clubs. Implementing a system where hundreds or thousands of community members have a genuine say and oversight requires significant education and a change in mindset.Where is the strong legal and regulatory framework? While Fufa advocates for community clubs, the specific legal and regulatory mechanisms to facilitate and protect community ownership, define shareholder rights, and ensure accountability, may not be fully developed or enforced, making it risky for individuals to invest as shareholders.The culture of individuals acting as benefactors, or "sponsors," is deeply ingrained. Many still see clubs as belonging to the person who funds them, rather than a collective entity.The overall football economy in Uganda is not yet mature enough to support a highly diversified ownership model where small individual stakes can collectively sustain a professional club without significant external financial injections.How Will Shareholders Benefit in a Predominantly Individual-Owned Landscape? In the current reality, where individual ownership remains prevalent, the concept of "shareholder benefits" takes on a different meaning than in publicly traded clubs in more developed football economies.For clubs that are still largely owned by individuals, any "shareholding" offered to the community or smaller investors often takes the form of. This is perhaps the most immediate and common benefit. Fans who buy a "share" often gain a sense of belonging and pride in their club. They feel more invested emotionally and spiritually. This can lead to increased match attendance and merchandise sales.While not true "shares" in a traditional corporate sense, some clubs might offer membership tiers that grant varying levels of voting rights on specific club matters (e.g., club colours, minor policy decisions). However, major strategic and financial decisions typically remain with the dominant owner.Shareholders or members might receive benefits such as Discounts on season tickets and merchandise, Priority access to match tickets or special events, Invitations to exclusive fan forums or meetings with club management/players, Recognition on club websites or matchday programs, Social Return on Investment.For many community members, the benefit isn't financial but rather the positive impact the club has on their local area – fostering youth talent, providing entertainment, and promoting civic pride. Shareholders contribute to this social good.While rare in the current Ugandan context, a truly community-owned club, if successful in building a sustainable business model, could theoretically offer financial dividends or increased value of shares over the very long term. However, this is a distant prospect for most clubs.Fufa's aspiration for community ownership of football clubs in Uganda is a commendable step towards sustainability and democratic governance. However, the deep-seated challenges of financial instability, lack of trust, and underdeveloped governance structures mean that individual ownership will likely persist for the foreseeable future. For those who do become "shareholders" in this transitional period, the benefits will largely be non-financial, centered on identity, affiliation, and a shared passion for their beloved clubs.Achieving true, widespread community ownership, where shareholders can expect tangible financial returns and significant influence, will require a concerted effort to professionalize Ugandan football, build robust revenue streams, and cultivate a culture of transparency and accountability that extends beyond the current individual patronage model. The writer is the former head of communication, marketing and PR of Onduparaka