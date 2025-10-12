The Fault Line: How governance chaos threatens to ruin Ugandan football

The start of the new Uganda Premier League (UPL) season has been overshadowed not by exhilarating football, but by a dangerous administrative crisis.

A fierce power struggle between the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) and several of the country's biggest clubs has brought the game to a painful standstill, threatening to reverse years of hard-won progress and scare away critical investment.



At the core of the conflict is a deep rift in governance and a clash over financial control, triggered by Fufa's unilateral introduction of a new, complex league structure and controversial revenue-sharing model.



The federation’s attempt to "modernize" the Uganda Premier League with a multi-phase, three-round format has ignited unprecedented fury among key stakeholders.

Clubs like reigning champions Vipers SC and giants SC Villa argue the reforms were imposed without consultation, a move they have branded "undemocratic" and a direct threat to their financial sustainability.



The most contentious part of the reforms is the new financial distribution system, which mandates that a significant percentage of match-day gate collections—traditionally the backbone of big clubs' income—must be shared with the federation, UPL management, and the winning team.



For major clubs with large fan bases, this redistribution is viewed as financial penalization. SC Villa owner, Omar Mandela, captured the sentiment, stating the changes had "no justification... save for selfish financial gain by Fufa that is taking away even the little that the clubs have been collecting to keep them going."



The resistance is powerfully led by Vipers SC President and former Fufa head, Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa. His club’s outright rejection of the new format, which included boycotting an opening fixture, has thrown the season into chaos.

In a scathing public statement, Mulindwa highlighted the unequal relationship between club investors and the governing body, famously declaring:"Me I don't feed on football; it is football that feeds on me. But FUFA feeds on football; remove football and they will not exist. If you want to dismiss Vipers out of Ugandan football, I have no problem."



Mulindwa's ultimatum is significant. He represents the kind of "blank cheque" private investment—funding infrastructure like the state-of-the-art St. Mary's Stadium-Kitende and youth pipelines—that Ugandan football desperately needs.

His potential withdrawal signals a massive loss of private capital, which the league's fragile financial ecosystem can ill afford. Mulindwa also detailed other financial grievances, including Fufa’s alleged failure to pay his club prize money for winning the previous season's trophies, further fueling the atmosphere of mistrust.



The standoff is already inflicting severe damage across the football ecosystem.



League Credibility and Integrity: Match boycotts and a confusing format—which many fans and even club officials struggle to understand—have created an atmosphere of instability. The UPL appears unpredictable and commercially risky, severely denting its integrity in the eyes of the public and potential partners.



Erosion of Commercial Deals: Corporate sponsors, who require stability and clear audience engagement metrics, are watching nervously.

StarTimes, the league’s broadcast partner, has reportedly failed to televise early matches under the new format due to the instability.

The ongoing conflict makes it difficult to market the league product, risking a long-term erosion of confidence that could see existing sponsors cut back and potential investors avoid the Ugandan market altogether.



The new revenue-sharing model directly cuts into the operational budgets of self-sustaining clubs, many of which rely on gate collections to pay player wages and cover costs. Combined with stricter, mandatory compliance rules (like submitting sophisticated data), the reforms impose new financial burdens that small clubs are ill-equipped to handle, potentially creating a two-tier system favoring only government-backed institutions.



The current turmoil is eerily familiar, echoing a cycle of governance and financial crises that have hampered the development of Ugandan football for decades: The infamous 22-0 win by SC Villa over Akol FC on the final day of the season to clinch the title on goal difference remains a low point. The resulting disillusionment caused fans to desert the stadiums, leading to a major financial downturn for clubs and a severe loss of public trust.



Before the current administration took charge, Ugandan football was marred by internal wrangles and administrative conflicts so severe that at one point, two parallel national leagues were being run by competing factions. This chaos severely damaged the sport’s image, led to sponsor flight, and stifled player development.



Historically, most Ugandan clubs have operated on a precarious foundation, relying heavily on single patrons or government subsidies, with little financial diversification. The swift collapse of previously successful clubs (like SC Victoria University) after the loss of a single major backer is a testament to the persistent lack of institutional and financial stability, a problem the current crisis only deepens.



The present Fufa-Vipers standoff is more than a dispute over rules; it is a battle for the soul and structure of Ugandan football.

While the federation insists the reforms are necessary for long-term professionalization, the manner of their imposition has undermined the very stakeholders whose support is essential for success.

Until dialogue replaces defiance, the silence at stadiums will continue to speak volumes, threatening to dismantle the foundations of a sport striving for stability.