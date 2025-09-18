The Fufa Drum: A noble cause in a confusing calendar

The Fufa Drum, a tournament designed to celebrate Uganda's rich cultural heritage through football, was launched in 2018 with a noble and well-intentioned goal. Billed as a platform to "celebrate our ancestry" and take the "beautiful game to the masses," it aimed to discover and nurture talent from every corner of the country.

By pitting provinces against one another, the tournament promised to provide a wider hunting ground for clubs to scout new players, something the national league alone was struggling to accomplish.

Fufa's initiative was a breath of fresh air, providing a unique platform for provinces to showcase their cultural pride and for players, who might not be in the top-tier leagues, to gain exposure.

The federation even pledged to cover costs for accommodation, transport, and other expenses for the teams, underscoring its commitment to making the tournament a success.

However, despite its commendable objectives, the execution and timing of the Fufa Drum have created a significant number of challenges, leading to widespread confusion and concerns about player welfare.

The initial plan was for the Fufa Drum to run from January to October. While this sounds reasonable, it's the specific scheduling of matches within this period that has become a major source of contention.

The tournament's games often overlap with the domestic league season, forcing teams to play multiple competitions at the same time. This creates a disjointed and confusing schedule for fans and players alike.

The lack of a well-defined and consistent structure from one season to the next, with formats changing and new rules being introduced, further adds to the chaos. This instability makes it difficult for provinces to prepare adequately and for the tournament to establish a clear identity and rhythm.

One of the most pressing issues is the immense physical and mental toll on the players. The congested football calendar in Uganda means that many of the country's top players are simultaneously involved in the Fufa Drum, the Uganda Premier League, and national team duties. This triple-load inevitably leads to fatigue, increased risk of injury, and a decline in the quality of play.

The conflict with national team engagements is particularly glaring. When the national team, the Uganda Cranes, is in camp or playing international fixtures, the best players from each province are often unavailable for the Fufa Drum.

This not only diminishes the quality and excitement of the provincial tournament but also robs the regions of their star players, who are meant to be the main draw for local fans.

Presenting the Fufa Drum tropphy.

The situation leaves provincial teams without their key personnel, forcing coaches to field weakened squads and hindering their chances of success. It's a lose-lose scenario for everyone involved.

The regions are unable to showcase their "best" talent, players are overworked, and the national team's preparations are sometimes hampered by players having to juggle multiple commitments.

The Way Forward

The Fufa Drum has the potential to be a monumental success, fostering regional pride and developing talent across the country. But for this to happen, the federation needs to re-evaluate its approach.

The solution is not to scrap the tournament, but to integrate it more effectively into the Ugandan football calendar.

One possible solution is to conclude the tournament entirely during a designated off-season break, ensuring that it does not clash with the domestic league or national team activities. This would allow players to focus on one competition at a time, reduce fatigue, and guarantee that provinces have their strongest possible squads available.

The Fufa Drum is a wonderful concept that has the power to unite Ugandans through their shared passion for football and cultural identity. However, until its logistical challenges are addressed and its schedule is properly structured, it will continue to be a source of confusion and frustration, overshadowing the very objectives it was created to achieve.