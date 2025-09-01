Uganda Cranes rewrite history: A historic Chan 2024

The Uganda Cranes' performance in the 2024 African Nations Championship (Chan), which they co-hosted with Kenya and Tanzania, was a landmark moment for Ugandan football.



After six previous attempts that all ended in the group stage, the Cranes finally broke their jinx, not only advancing to the knockout rounds but also making it to the quarterfinals for the first time in their history.



This historic run, coupled with unprecedented fan turnout, has set a new standard for the national team.



A Record-Breaking Campaign on Home Soil

Uganda's campaign began with a tough 3-0 loss to Algeria, a result that might have deflated previous squads. However, the Cranes showed resilience, bouncing back with a commanding 3-0 victory over Guinea.

They followed this with a 2-0 win against Niger, securing their first-ever back-to-back wins in a Chan tournament. The most dramatic moment came in their final group match against South Africa.

Needing just a draw to top Group C, Uganda battled to a thrilling 3-3 tie, with Rogers Torach scoring a 96th-minute equalizer that sent the home crowd into a frenzy and sealed their place as group leaders.



This performance was a stark contrast to their past CHAN campaigns. Since their debut in 2011, the Cranes had consistently failed to progress beyond the group stage. In their six previous appearances, they had managed only a handful of wins and had never finished higher than third in their group.



The 2024 tournament not only saw them escape the group stage but also saw them top their group for the first time, a feat that speaks volumes about their improved performance and home advantage.



The Cranes' fairytale run came to an end in the quarterfinals, where they were narrowly defeated 1-0 by the defending champions, Senegal. Despite the loss, the team's performance throughout the tournament, particularly their fighting spirit and tactical discipline, earned them widespread praise.



Unprecedented Fan Support and Attendance

A defining feature of Uganda's Chan 2024 journey was the overwhelming support from the fans. Playing at the newly refurbished Mandela National Stadium in Namboole, the Cranes' matches were met with historic attendance numbers.

The decisive Group C clash against South Africa drew a crowd of over 34,000, while the victory over Guinea saw a similar turnout. The final match against Senegal also saw a sold-out stadium, with ticket demand reportedly surpassing the stadium's capacity by four times.



This level of fan engagement is a testament to the excitement generated by the team's success.



The Local Organising Committee (LOC) noted that the use of a digital ticketing system helped manage the massive crowds efficiently and ensured a safe environment. This high turnout contrasts with past tournaments, where even important national team matches did not consistently sell out.



The Cranes' historic performance captivated the nation and mobilized fans in a way that had not been seen before, proving the power of a successful home team.



In conclusion, the Uganda Cranes' 2024 CHAN campaign was a resounding success. They shattered their long-standing group stage curse, made it to the quarterfinals, and united the nation with their historic performance.