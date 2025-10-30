Uganda Premier League leadership must drive our game forward

The Uganda Premier League (UPL) is at a crucial moment that will shape the future of our football. Ugandan football has talent, loyal fans, and history, but inconsistent leadership has slowed its growth.

Recent issues, including league format disputes and club-federation standoffs, show that the problem is structural, not accidental.

The UPL Board, voted in by clubs, must now work closely with the 16 club owners and chairpersons to guide the league effectively and protect sporting integrity plus set long-term strategy.

Decisions must be transparent, based on consultation with Fufa, clubs and all stakeholders.

The CEO’s office is responsible for turning Board strategy into action across daily operations working hand in hand with club CEOs.

Clubs have a critical role in this transformation by hiring competent CEOs, managers, accountants, and marketing officers to deliver UPL and Clubs strategies.

Structured clubs like Vipers SC, KCCA FC, BUL and SC Villa show that professional management produces sporting and commercial success.

When all clubs maintain professional standards, the league grows stronger, fans enjoy better experiences, and sponsors gain confidence.

Uganda can learn from Tanzania, where structured leadership attracts sponsors and regional TV deals.

The South African PSL shows that combining football knowledge with business skills creates sustainable leagues.

Germany’s 50+1 model teaches that stakeholder engagement strengthens clubs and builds fan trust.

Short-term revenue improvements include digital streaming, VIP matchday packages, and clear prize distributions.

Medium-term goals involve consolidated regional TV rights that attract larger buyers.

Long-term gains come from licensed clubs and professional governance that attract corporate investment.

The UPL Board and CEO must work together: the Board sets strategy and oversees policy, while the CEO executes operations efficiently.

Clubs must support this by following professional standards in management, finance, and marketing.

This clear separation of roles ensures autonomy, accountability, and commercial growth while protecting the integrity of the game.

Ugandan football has the tools to succeed if leadership continues to focus on competence, transparency, and unity.

The Uganda Premier League can deliver better football, higher revenue, and exciting experiences for fans across the country.

The alternative is continued chaos, declining attendance, and a league undermined by politics, which Ugandan football cannot afford.

The time is now for the UPL to rise, lead, and show that structured, professional governance can transform our game.