Uganda's Moment: Why hosting Chan is a big leap towards a brighter future

The year 2025 marks a pivotal moment for Ugandan football as the nation, alongside Kenya and Tanzania, co-hosts the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (Chan).

This is not just another football tournament; for Uganda, it's a historic first in co-hosting a continental football competition of this magnitude, and it carries immense significance that extends far beyond the pitch.

Uganda's participation as a co-host for Chan 2024 is a landmark achievement. While the Uganda Cranes have been a regular fixture in past Chan editions, consistently qualifying, this is the first time the country will welcome the continent's best home-based talent to its own soil.

This is a testament to the growth of Ugandan football, the dedication of its sporting federations, and the government's commitment to developing sports infrastructure.

The decision by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to award the co-hosting rights to the East African triumvirate of Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania, particularly with the third-place playoff slated for Kampala's Mandela Stadium, underscores a recognition of the region's rising capabilities and potential.

It’s a moment of national pride, showcasing Uganda's ability to organize and manage a major international sporting event.

Hosting Chan is a powerful catalyst for economic growth. The influx of players, officials, media, and thousands of fans from across Africa will provide a significant boost to various sectors.

Hospitality, tourism, transport, and local businesses are set to benefit immensely from the increased demand for accommodation, food, services, and entertainment. This directly translates into job creation and revenue generation, offering a tangible return on investment.

Furthermore, hosting such a tournament necessitates significant infrastructure development and upgrades. While specific details on all improvements are ongoing, Caf's recent inspections have confirmed Uganda's readiness, highlighting upgrades to facilities like the Mandela National Stadium Namboole, which will host crucial matches, including Uganda's group stage games and the third-place playoff.

These improvements, from pitch quality and dressing rooms to floodlighting and media facilities, leave a lasting legacy for the country, benefiting local football and other sporting events long after Chan concludes.

This is also a crucial dress rehearsal for Afcon 2027. Perhaps one of the most significant aspects of hosting Chan 2024 is its role as a crucial dress rehearsal for the much larger 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which will also be jointly hosted by the East African nations.

Chan, exclusively for home-based players, provides an invaluable opportunity to Refine Logistics and Operations: From security protocols and transportation networks to media operations and fan services, CHAN offers a practical platform to test and perfect the logistical framework required for a major continental tournament.

It will enhance capacity building: Local organizing committees, volunteers, and various government agencies gain invaluable experience in managing a large-scale event, improving their expertise and coordination for future endeavors. Uganda has already seen an overwhelming response to its volunteer recruitment drive, a clear indicator of national enthusiasm and readiness.

A successful Chan will send a strong message to Caf and the global sporting community about Uganda's readiness and capability to host even bigger tournaments, solidifying its reputation as a reliable and capable host.

The tripartite hosting arrangement fosters greater collaboration and unity among the East African Community (EAC) member states, demonstrating a shared vision for sports development and regional integration.

Beyond the tangible benefits, hosting Chan holds immense intangible value. It inspires a new generation of footballers and sports enthusiasts, fostering a deeper love for the game and encouraging participation at all levels.

It provides a platform for Ugandan home-based players to showcase their talent on an international stage, potentially attracting scouts and opening doors for professional careers. The fervent home support will undoubtedly spur the Uganda Cranes to aim for their first-ever knockout stage appearance in the competition.

In conclusion, Uganda's co-hosting of the 2024 Chan tournament is a momentous occasion. It's a testament to the nation's progress, a catalyst for economic growth and infrastructural development, and a vital stepping stone towards hosting even larger tournaments like Afcon 2027. This historic event is not just about football; it's about building a legacy, inspiring a nation, and positioning Uganda as a significant player in African sports.