VAR drama, home sparks, and Kenyan millionaires

2024 is off to a lively start, with East Africa grabbing early attention both on and off the pitch.

VAR: Rocky start, strong recovery

VAR stumbled out of the gate in the opener, awarding Tanzania a soft penalty against Burkina Faso. But it recovered well, confirming Mohamed Hussein Mohamed’s goal in the 2-0 win. In Nairobi, VAR was again spot on, ruling out DRC’s equaliser for offside as Kenya clung to a 1-0 lead.

All eyes next turned to Namboole, where Uganda were set to host a Monday double-header — another big test for the technology.

Hosts make a statement

The hosts came to play. Tanzania rode home support to see off Burkina Faso 2-0, with Abdul Hamisi Suleiman and Mohamed Hussein Mohamed getting the goals. Kenya followed suit with a charged-up Kasarani, Austin Odhiambo finishing off a fine move to beat DRC 1-0.

Both teams set the tone for what East Africa hopes will be a strong home showing across the board.

Kenyan millionaires

That Odhiambo goal wasn’t just about three points. It also unlocked Ksh1m (Shs28 million) per player, part of President William Ruto’s high-stakes pledge to motivate the Harambee Stars.

Ruto’s offer includes Ksh500,000 (Shs14m) for every draw, Ksh60m for reaching the quarters, Ksh70m for the semis — and a jaw-dropping Ksh600m (Shs17b) if Kenya win the tournament.