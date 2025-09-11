Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Why term limits are key to Uganda sports federations

DERRICK NYEKO 

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

Ugandan courts have implied to respect internal sporting frameworks where they are legally constituted.


Sports federations and associations   play a crucial role in the promotion and development of sports worldwide. However, the lack of term limits for top officials in these federations or associations can lead to entrenched power structures, discourage fresh perspectives.

While athletes, coaches and parents are adapting to new technologies, inclusion frameworks, mental health awareness and evolving player needs. Indefinite terms also create barriers to entry.

Talented individuals with fresh perspectives and ideas, often younger, more diverse, or closer to the athlete experience are sidelined because there simply are not open seats at the table.

Related

The National Sports Governance Bill 2025 was introduced in India, in which a term limit clause was inserted, where federation presidents and top officials face term caps to prevent entrenched power structures.

What the Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) does itself. The Caf statutes set four year terms and state that neither the President nor Executive Committee members may be elected for more than three terms. Caf also requires members to respect principles of good governance of Caf and Fifa decisions. If you are a CAF affiliated body, your national rules are expected to reflect the standard.

The National  Sports  Act  2023 obliges each Ugandan  sports  federation or association to recognize  and apply  the statutes of its international  body and allows  the National  Council of  Sports(NCS)  to issue  directions  consistent with those statutes and best practice. The Act also allows NCS to cancel a federation’s registration if it breaches the Act or loses recognition by its international body, after which a normalization committee may be requested. In short, if you ignore Caf level term limits, you risk your legal status at home.

The National  Sports  Regulations  2025 spell out what a federations constitution  must contain, including  how leaders are elected, the composition  and  powers of the executive  committees, mandatory  meetings  and financial  accountability.

 They also channel disputes into sports arbitration and revoke the 2014 regulations. Together  with the  Act, this gives  NCS a practical handle  to  insist  that  constitutions include modern  governance  features  such as term limit  clauses.

Even before  the National  Sports  Act 2023 and National  Sports Regulations 2025,the Uganda  Olympic  Committee (UOC)publicly  pushed affiliates  to adopt  term limits to curb leadership wrangles .The trajectory  in  Ugandan sport federations  has been towards  fixed  tenure.

Block "ring fencing."  This prevents  incumbents  from accumulating or entrenched too  much  power to  themselves  by controlling   electoral  calendars, credentials  and nomination  lists.

A vivid cap forces regular, predictable openings for competition and makes it harder to rewrite the rules. This is precisely the governance risk Caf's own limits try to curb, and Ugandan federations and associations are expected to mirror that image.

Federation leaders will be motivated to achieve results within their limited time in office and succession planning becomes a duty rather than afterthought. The NCS framework that requires Annual General Meetings (AGMs), audited accounts and executive elections works best when leadership   turnover is guaranteed by a statute.

Because the National  Sports  Act  2023 ties domestic  recognition  to compliance  with  international  statutes  and best practice, a federation  that  refuses to embed term limits  risks cancellation  and a normalization  committee  is established.  That is a heavy burden to athletes, sponsors and national teams.

Ugandan courts have implied to respect internal sporting frameworks where they are legally constituted. In the case of Uganda  Super League  Vs FUFA  Ltd,the Court of Appeal dismissed  an attempt  to derail FUFA's arrangement  in the league dispute  underscoring that properly grounded  federation  decisions  will stand. The practical lesson is simple, put robust rules entrenched in your constitution and follow them to detail.

 In 2023 NCS withdrew  the Certificate  of  Recognition  of the Uganda  Netball  Federation  just months before the start of the 2023 Netball  World Cup  in South Africa, where the She Cranes  were due to compete, over serious  compliance  concerns. The   National Sports Act 2023 & National Sports Regulations 2025 now make that pathway, including normalization explicit. Term limit clauses help federations stay on the right side of those powers.

What "accordance with NCS regulations" look like in practice if you are drafting or reviewing a federation constitution today?

State the term of office and cap it at a maximum consistent with your international sport affiliations year terms for the top executive positions. Make crystal clear the previous partial terms count toward the cap unless a short transitional clause is necessary and defensible.

Place the term limit rule alongside  the required  constitutional  content that the Regulations  list including the composition  and powers of the general  assembly, election of the executive  committee, mandatory  meeting and publication  of  audited  accounts. This aligns your document with Regulation 6 and makes the rule enforceable internally.

Cross-reference your duty to comply   with the statutes of the international   body affiliation under the National Sports Act 2023 and acknowledge National Council of Sports oversight.  That way, if anyone proposes removing term limits to benefit an incumbent, you can point to the Caf law and Ugandan law as binding constraints in the case of football. 

In the headlines