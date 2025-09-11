Why term limits are key to Uganda sports federations

Sports federations and associations play a crucial role in the promotion and development of sports worldwide. However, the lack of term limits for top officials in these federations or associations can lead to entrenched power structures, discourage fresh perspectives.

While athletes, coaches and parents are adapting to new technologies, inclusion frameworks, mental health awareness and evolving player needs. Indefinite terms also create barriers to entry.

Talented individuals with fresh perspectives and ideas, often younger, more diverse, or closer to the athlete experience are sidelined because there simply are not open seats at the table.

The National Sports Governance Bill 2025 was introduced in India, in which a term limit clause was inserted, where federation presidents and top officials face term caps to prevent entrenched power structures.

What the Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) does itself. The Caf statutes set four year terms and state that neither the President nor Executive Committee members may be elected for more than three terms. Caf also requires members to respect principles of good governance of Caf and Fifa decisions. If you are a CAF affiliated body, your national rules are expected to reflect the standard.

The National Sports Act 2023 obliges each Ugandan sports federation or association to recognize and apply the statutes of its international body and allows the National Council of Sports(NCS) to issue directions consistent with those statutes and best practice. The Act also allows NCS to cancel a federation’s registration if it breaches the Act or loses recognition by its international body, after which a normalization committee may be requested. In short, if you ignore Caf level term limits, you risk your legal status at home.

The National Sports Regulations 2025 spell out what a federations constitution must contain, including how leaders are elected, the composition and powers of the executive committees, mandatory meetings and financial accountability.

They also channel disputes into sports arbitration and revoke the 2014 regulations. Together with the Act, this gives NCS a practical handle to insist that constitutions include modern governance features such as term limit clauses.

Even before the National Sports Act 2023 and National Sports Regulations 2025,the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC)publicly pushed affiliates to adopt term limits to curb leadership wrangles .The trajectory in Ugandan sport federations has been towards fixed tenure.

Block "ring fencing." This prevents incumbents from accumulating or entrenched too much power to themselves by controlling electoral calendars, credentials and nomination lists.

A vivid cap forces regular, predictable openings for competition and makes it harder to rewrite the rules. This is precisely the governance risk Caf's own limits try to curb, and Ugandan federations and associations are expected to mirror that image.

Federation leaders will be motivated to achieve results within their limited time in office and succession planning becomes a duty rather than afterthought. The NCS framework that requires Annual General Meetings (AGMs), audited accounts and executive elections works best when leadership turnover is guaranteed by a statute.

Because the National Sports Act 2023 ties domestic recognition to compliance with international statutes and best practice, a federation that refuses to embed term limits risks cancellation and a normalization committee is established. That is a heavy burden to athletes, sponsors and national teams.

Ugandan courts have implied to respect internal sporting frameworks where they are legally constituted. In the case of Uganda Super League Vs FUFA Ltd,the Court of Appeal dismissed an attempt to derail FUFA's arrangement in the league dispute underscoring that properly grounded federation decisions will stand. The practical lesson is simple, put robust rules entrenched in your constitution and follow them to detail.

In 2023 NCS withdrew the Certificate of Recognition of the Uganda Netball Federation just months before the start of the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa, where the She Cranes were due to compete, over serious compliance concerns. The National Sports Act 2023 & National Sports Regulations 2025 now make that pathway, including normalization explicit. Term limit clauses help federations stay on the right side of those powers.

What "accordance with NCS regulations" look like in practice if you are drafting or reviewing a federation constitution today?

State the term of office and cap it at a maximum consistent with your international sport affiliations year terms for the top executive positions. Make crystal clear the previous partial terms count toward the cap unless a short transitional clause is necessary and defensible.

Place the term limit rule alongside the required constitutional content that the Regulations list including the composition and powers of the general assembly, election of the executive committee, mandatory meeting and publication of audited accounts. This aligns your document with Regulation 6 and makes the rule enforceable internally.