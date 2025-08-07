Why Ugandan clubs consistently fall short of Fufa licensing before every season

This annual ritual of eleventh-hour scrambles, provisional licenses, and even demotions highlights deep-seated issues that hinder the professionalization and growth of the beautiful game in Uganda.



Fufa's club licensing system, aligned with Federation of International Football Associations (Fifa) and Confederation of African Football (Caf) guidelines, is designed to elevate the standards of local football by enforcing minimum requirements across several crucial areas: sporting, infrastructure, personnel and administrative, legal, and financial.



While the intentions are noble, aiming for better governance, financial stability, youth development, and overall professionalism, the reality on the ground often paints a grim picture of clubs struggling to tick the necessary boxes.



Here's a breakdown of the persistent reasons why Ugandan football clubs frequently fall short:



Chronic Financial Instability and Poor Management. This is arguably the most significant hurdle. Many Ugandan clubs operate on shoestring budgets, heavily reliant on a single patron or limited gate collections. This precarious financial footing leads to unpaid salaries and allowances: A distressingly common issue, leading to player and staff discontent and hindering retention of talent. Clubs often fail to provide proof of timely payments, a key licensing requirement.



Lack of Diversified Revenue Streams: Clubs struggle to attract substantial corporate sponsorships due to a lack of professional structures, transparent financial reporting, and clear return on investment propositions, Inadequate Financial Audits: Many clubs lack proper financial accountability, making it difficult to track income and expenditure. This deters potential investors who demand clear financial reporting. Insufficient Capital for Operations: From maintaining facilities to covering travel expenses and medical care for players, clubs often lack the consistent funds required for a professional setup.



Deficient Infrastructure: The state of football infrastructure across Uganda is a major concern. Licensing demands proper facilities, which many clubs simply do not possess or can afford to maintain like substandard Home Stadiums and Training Grounds. Requirements for all-green natural grass or artificial turf pitches, proper markings, and basic amenities are often unmet. Lack of Dedicated Office Premises: Many clubs operate without proper administrative offices, hindering professional organization and record-keeping. Inadequate Youth Development Facilities: A crucial aspect of the sporting criteria, clubs are required to have licensed football academies participating in FUFA Juniors leagues, a standard many struggle to meet due to lack of infrastructure and investment.



Administrative and personnel shortcomings; Professionalism in management and personnel is a cornerstone of club licensing, yet many Ugandan clubs fall short of Lack of Qualified Personnel: Key roles like Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Head Coaches, Goalkeeping Coaches, and Fitness Trainers often lack the required certifications (e.g., Caf A/B coaching diplomas, Famaco certificates for CEOs). Reliance on Loyalty Over Expertise: Administrative roles are sometimes filled based on personal relationships rather than professional qualifications, leading to impulsive decision-making and poor long-term planning. Absence of Structured Administrative Departments: Many clubs operate without clear departmental structures, leading to disorganization and inefficiency. Player Registration Issues: Clubs sometimes struggle to properly register players on the FUFA Connect System, including providing valid contracts, national identity cards, and passports with matching data.



Legal and Governance Deficiencies. Fufa has recently emphasized transparency in ownership and robust legal structures, but compliance remains a challenge: Lack of Clear Ownership Structures: Ownership disputes and a lack of transparent club ownership declarations are common. The "fit and proper" test for individuals intending to own clubs aims to address this, but clubs still need to fully comply. Unapproved Statutes: Clubs are required to present their statutes approved by members and owners, which is often a pending requirement. Contractual Issues: The prevalence of player and coach payment disputes highlights weaknesses in contractual agreements and their enforcement.



Laxity in Implementation and Enforcement (Historically): While Fufa has reiterated its commitment to stricter enforcement, there has been a historical perception of leniency or inconsistent application of the rules. This has sometimes led clubs to believe they can get away with last-minute compliance or provisional solutions. However, recent amendments and stricter deadlines suggest a growing resolve from the federation.



The Way Forward

Addressing these perennial issues requires a multi-pronged approach.



Capacity Building: FUFA's efforts in capacity-building programs for coaches and administrators are a positive step, but these need to be sustained and expanded.



Financial Literacy and Management: Clubs need assistance in developing sustainable business models, diversifying revenue streams, and implementing proper financial accounting and auditing practices.



Investment in Infrastructure: Government support, private partnerships, and club-led initiatives are crucial to improving training grounds and stadiums.



Strict and Consistent Enforcement: Fufa must maintain its firm stance on licensing requirements, with clear consequences for non-compliance, to drive genuine change and professionalism.



Long-Term Planning: Clubs need to move away from short-term thinking and embrace strategic planning, including robust youth development programs.



Until these fundamental challenges are systematically tackled, Ugandan football clubs will likely continue to face the annual scramble to meet FUFA licensing requirements, ultimately impeding the desired progress and professionalization of the league.



The writer is Former Head Communication, Marketing and PR of Onduparaka Football Club