Aguma aims to open several doors in USA

American Dream. Aguma volleys home a match winner during one of the local events before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019. PHOTO/ COURTESY

By  Innocent Ndawula

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Just Got Started. Aguma has a plethora of people to thank for his scholarship to Dillard University but more so his Iphone6 which he used during the pandemic to browse the net and look for a sports scholarship in USA

The  Covid-19 pandemic has hit many aces since it became a global reality in March 2020. But like the old English adage, “All is not lost,” Ugandan tennis sensation Boris Aguma made the most of the trying situation to ensure success was a possibility.
In the wee-hours of this morning, Aguma boarded a plane to  his dream destination – United States of America – as an epic rewarding result for daring to dream differently and doing what many youth would have never thought to do during a hard-hitting period that claimed many lives and had many grovelling in pity-parties.

