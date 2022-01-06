Aguma aims to open several doors in USA

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit many aces since it became a global reality in March 2020. But like the old English adage, “All is not lost,” Ugandan tennis sensation Boris Aguma made the most of the trying situation to ensure success was a possibility.

In the wee-hours of this morning, Aguma boarded a plane to his dream destination – United States of America – as an epic rewarding result for daring to dream differently and doing what many youth would have never thought to do during a hard-hitting period that claimed many lives and had many grovelling in pity-parties.

The multi-faceted athlete received a three-year full scholarship to play tennis and study Mass Communication at Dillard University in the U.S State of Louisiana – thanks to his cell phone; an iphone 6 and a change in mindset. “This is the reason I am going to the US,” said Aguma while showing his mobile phone to this reporter in a lively interview held at Ndere Cultural Centre in Ntinda on Tuesday evening.

“Many of my age mates use their smartphones to watch movies and download music. That takes a lot of data bundles. But I didn’t watch any movies during the lockdown, I am not even a fan of flicks. I was fresh from Germany Tennis Base in Paderborn and I had been scheduled to fly back to play in the Division One League when coronavirus brought about travel restrictions.

“I was hurting and there was no way I was going to be bury myself in tears. I opted to do something different from the ordinary. First I changed my environment by moving from my home in Naguru to rent in Mutungo. Then I got new friends like Francis Kirabo Babu who listened to my story and gave me advice. That’s how I came to use my phone to browse the web and look for opportunities to play tennis and study.”

Sundaram assurance

Aguma says he cannot recount how many times he was rejected but what he remembers is his open chat with Dillard University head coach Meenakshi Sundaram, who spoke to him in a fatherly tone like no other, and gave him assurance that he would be admitted after a series of interactions.

The 22-year-old ace had successfully fought his demons from a comfort zone to a new life of always living on the edge and staying hungry for more.

“My journey to the US has been a solo fight. One that makes me proud that I was able to pull off. Sometimes I smile at myself when I remember how I started and the whole process,” said the man who has also played cricketer at the National Level and whose young brother Frank Akankwasa plays for the national side – Cricket Cranes - as an all-rounder.

Flying the Uganda flag

“Now I want to change the mindset of my fellow youth in Lugogo. They need to accept and embrace change, and also learn to do things differently. I am going to fly the Uganda flag so high and open up opportunities for all tennis players including the girls. We have the talent and now we need the chances. More scholarships could be a good start for us.

Aguma travelled alongside junior sprint sensation Tarsis Orogot alias ‘De Gonya’ who heads to Alabama University for another sports scholarship and both are grateful to Uganda Olympic Committee.

AGUMA AT A GLANCE

Name: Boris Aguma

Nickname: AB

Date of Birth: December 1, 1999

Age: 22

Place of Birth: Naguru Teenage

Center, Nakawa Division

Village: Kabwohe, Sheema District

Sports: Cricket, Tennis, Basketball

and Boxing

Started Tennis: 7 years

Preferred Surface: Clay