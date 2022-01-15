Djokovic detained again in Australia, declared public threat

Two Australian Border Force vehicles leave a car park reportedly taking Serbia's Novak Djokovic back to a Melbourne Detention Centre hotel ahead of his deportation before the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 15, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • And Djokovic is fighting back for the second time, with a new court appeal scheduled for Sunday.

Australia returned Novak Djokovic to detention on Saturday, saying the tennis star's opposition to vaccination could cause "civil unrest" and triggering a high-profile court showdown.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.