Djokovic loses fight against Australia deportation

Serbia's Novak Djokovic. PHOTO/FILE|AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The chief justice of Australia's Federal Court, James Allsop, Sunday dispensed with the unvaccinated tennis superstar's attempt to reinstate his cancelled visa

Novak Djokovic lost his final bid to avoid deportation from Australia on Sunday, ending a sensational 11-day battle over his Covid-19 vaccination status and dashing his dream of a record 21st Grand Slam.
In a few dry words, the chief justice of Australia's Federal Court, James Allsop, Sunday dispensed with the unvaccinated tennis superstar's attempt to reinstate his cancelled visa.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.