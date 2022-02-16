Djokovic prepared to miss Grand Slams to avoid Covid vaccination

This file photo taken on June 7, 2021 shows Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacting after winning a point against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during his men's singles fourth round tennis match at the Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris. PHOTO/AFP

By  Agencies

What you need to know:

  • World No 1  says he’s not opposed to vaccines ‘but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body’

Novak Djokovic says he was not against vaccination but would skip Grand Slam tournaments if he was forced to take the jab against Covid-19.

