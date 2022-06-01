Mandela Group backs Mutaz bid to nurture talent

More than 200 tennis players from East Africa are set to compete in the inaugural Mutaz Jinja Open Table Tennis Championship this weekend.

The event organised by the Mutaz Sports Centre in partnership with Mandela Group of Companies aims at promoting table tennis in the country.

The three-day tournament starts on Martyrs Day until Sunday June 5 at Holy Cross Lake view SS in Jinja.

According to Paul Mutambuze, the founder of Mutaz Sports Centre, the tournament will be used as a rehearsal for the East African Secondary School Games as well as the Commonwealth Games and Africa Senior Championship.

Birmingham preps

“With the conclusion of the Birmingham trials, we decided to organise the tournament such to help qualified players prepare,” Mutambuze, the first Ugandan male Olympiad, said

The first edition of the tournament, expected to become annual, comes at a time when there’s a general drought of serious competitions for tennis in Uganda and across the region.

Organisers say players will compete in age categories starting from the U13, corporates and seniors. Uganda’s top players expect to compete with players from Kenya and Tanzania with Rwanda yet to confirm participation to the star-studded tournament.

EARLY BIRDS

CWG Bound.Jemimah Nakawala, Parvin Nangozi and Florence Seera are the three athletes out of four who qualified for the Commonwealth Games expected to participate in the Jinja open as part of their preparation.