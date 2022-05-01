Project 1,000 to promote table tennis in schools - Jagwe

The Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) president Robert Jagwe has revealed that the ‘Project 1,000 - Operation Model Clubs’ expansion programme is set to promote and recruit more players from secondary schools to promote the sport across the country.

“That is why we are able to get pupils in primary schools to join our national teams at all levels because people understand that in table tennis when you work hard, you join the team by your talent. There is also no age limit on the senior team,” said Jagwe.

Jagwe made the remarks while officiating at the opening of the Elite Table Tennis Club at Elite High School, Entebbe recently.

“Table Tennis in Uganda today is one of the fairest games. We use a round robin format which means if five people play against each other, they all get points and we get the best according to the points,” he said.

Jagwe revealed that the national team will be undergoing a training camp at the Entebbe-based school as they prepare for the 2022 East Africa Table Tennis Championship in Ethiopia and then the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

“The Project is meant to showcase how a very powerful table tennis club can be established in any institution or club. Model clubs should have at least 50 players and two tables but our preference is 100 players and four tables.

Seeking pro players

“The UTTA is willing to help any school, club or institution with this programme and to set up their club in the same fashion,” Jagwe explained. The headteacher of Elite High School, Lawrence Onyango, said the schools will put in effort to produce students who will become professional table tennis players for the country.

“We are happy to receive table tennis in our school because it is an Olympic sport. We believe by having it in our school, we shall be having many of our students going to represent the country in the Olympics, All Africa Games and Commonwealth Games in the upcoming years,” said Onyango.