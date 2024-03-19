Tough start for tennis at African Games

The debut of Uganda's senior men’s tennis team at the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana, was met with a setback as the wind was taken out of their sails.

All four Ugandan male participants faced defeat against seemingly stronger opponents from across the continent. However, the team holds hope for redemption in the doubles event scheduled to commence at the Borteyman Sports Complex.

Frank Tayebwa led the Ugandan charge but succumbed to his Algerian counterpart, Kichou Mohammed Slimane, in successive sets of 7-5, 6-1, despite putting up a spirited fight. Saidi Mawa, a professional golfer as well, fell swiftly in straight sets of 6-1, 6-1 to Zimbabwean Courtney John Ingram. Trevor Kazibwe met a similar fate, easily dispatched by Kenyan Just Evin Cheruioyot in a night duel with a score of 6-2, 6-1.

Still defiant

“I had a good start but an early injury to my arm cost me the game. It is a great experience to play a highly ranked player,” a defiant in defeat Mawa explained.

Simon Ayella, a cricketer-cum-tennis player and son of the legendary John Oduke, displayed resilience by pushing the game into a tie-breaker after losing the first set 6-3 but winning the second 6-1. Despite a brave effort, Ayella narrowly lost the tie-breaker 11-9, concluding Uganda’s participation at the Round of 64.

Uganda will now redirect its focus to the men’s doubles event, facing opposition from Kenya and Togo.

Despite the tennis setbacks, Uganda has achieved success in other sporting disciplines, securing gold in badminton (women's doubles) and through Charles Kagimu in cycling (individual time trial). Additionally, the nation has claimed silver in weightlifting and badminton, as well as bronze in swimming, weightlifting, and badminton, with Anna Gloria Muzito clinching bronze in the 100m freestyle for ladies' swimming.

13th AFRICAN GAMES - TENNIS

Simon Ayella lost 1-2 to Dickson Phiri (ZAM) 6-3, 1-6, 11-9

Said Mawa lost 0-2 to Courtney John Ingram (ZIM) 6-1, 6-1

Trevor Kazibwe lost 2-0 to Just Evin Cheruiyot (KEN) 6-2, 6-1

Frank Tayebwa lost 2-0 to Kichou Mohammed Slimane (ALG) 7-5, 6-1

Doubles Fixtures: