$9.5M project launched to restore River Mpologoma

The Ministry of Water and Environment, together with Water Aid Uganda, has launched a project worth 9.5 million US dollars to restore River Mpologoma and help communities adapt to climate change. The project will cover 11 districts in the Mpologoma catchment areas of Busoga, Bukedi, and Bugisu and will include the construction of an early warning system to alert communities about potential floods and landslides. The project, which will be executed over four and a half years, was launched by Sam Cheptoris, the Minister for Water and Environment.