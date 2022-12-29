10 confirmed dead as trailer crashes into taxi and car along Masaka-Mbarara Highway

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead following a road crash along Masaka-Mbarara highway. The accident happened lastevening at Kyoko village, towards Kyoja swamp in Kkingo Sub County in Lwengo district. It is alleged that a motor vehicle registration number RAF 168S/ RL-1426 trailer which was from Masaka heading to Mbarara burst a tyre and the driver lost control ramming into motor vehicles number UBJ 084N taxi and UAP 126A Mark II grande.