10 confirmed dead as trailer crashes into taxi and car along Masaka-Mbarara Highway


At least 10 people have been confirmed dead following a road crash along Masaka-Mbarara highway. The accident happened lastevening at Kyoko village, towards Kyoja swamp in Kkingo Sub County in Lwengo district. It is alleged that a motor vehicle registration number RAF 168S/ RL-1426 trailer which was from Masaka heading to Mbarara burst a tyre and the driver lost control ramming into motor vehicles number UBJ 084N taxi and UAP 126A Mark II grande.

