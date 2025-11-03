10 inmates among hundreds sitting PLE in Kabale

Away from bribery scandals , some unusual candidates are taking part in this year’s PLE…In Kabale District, ten inmates from Ndorwa Government Prison are joining thousands of other learners at Kikungiri Primary School to sit for the PLE.

Grace Munyambabazi, Principal Education Officer for Kabale Municipal Council, noted that 1,901 candidates across the municipality are taking exams this year. She commended efforts to include all learners, including inmates and children with special needs. Kabale District registered a total of 3,467 candidates from 113 primary schools across 82 sitting centers.