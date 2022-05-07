10 nominated to replace Jacob Oulanyah

With only 5 days to the nomination of candidates for Omoro County Member of Parliament by-election, 10 persons have so far picked nomination forms awaiting nomination on 12th and 13th May 2022. Moses Kagona, the returning officer for Omoro District says political parties who picked nomination forms include National Resistance Movement (NRM), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), National Unity Platform (NUP), Alliance for national Transformation (ANT) and Justice forum political party (JEEMA) with 5 independents.