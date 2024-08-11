12 dead, several injured as Kiteezi landfill collapse destroys homes

At least 12 bodies had by Saturday evening been rercovered after a mountain of rubbish in three sections of the Kiteezi landfill fell on several homes. Speaking to NTV, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says the deceased include three children and many family heads. As rescue efforts continue to recover any survivors, hopes for a miracle are declining. According to the Kampala Capital City Authority Deputy Executive Director David Luyimbazi, they were planning to decommission the site, but a shortage of funds delayed the inevitable. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, the Ministry of Disaster Relief and Preparedness is organizing food and tents for displaced people and survivors.