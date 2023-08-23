1998 Kichwamba massacre: Survivor recalls night of horror

The ripple effects of the 1998 attack on Kichwamba Technical College are still being felt today by the survivors, who continue to piece their lives together. That attack raised questions since the institute had a UPDF detach in its compound and the Muhoti Barracks was only 10 kilometers away, using a shortcut. 25 years later, a lot of water has passed under this bridge. Muhoti Barracks is now a National Intelligence Training School, and another barracks known as Kakyomya Barracks was commissioned in 2021. Fort Portal is now a tourism city and the survivors have moved on with their lives. Gillian Nantume spoke to Prosper Mbabazi, one of the most recognized survivors of that attack about what transpired on that fateful morning and his life now.