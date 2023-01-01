2022 IN POLITICS: Politicians weighs in on what really happened

The year 2022 has been full of drama in the political arena. From politicians raising their voices on high fuel prices and high cost of living to wrangles in the ruling NRM and even the dramatic election of Uganda's representatives to the regional assembly. The national assembly has equally been full of events with some politicians being kicked out of their offices by their own colleagues. Of course, there were by-elections, won majorly by the ruling NRM. Daniel Kibet now takes us through key events that dominated the political environment this year.